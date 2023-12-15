‘Many Nigerians Can’t Exercise Their Rights Even When They’re Right’ – Muazu

Niger State Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General, Nasiru Muazu, has called for practical steps to consolidate human rights culture in the country, saying “most Nigerians can not exercise their rights even when they are right”.

He made this remark while responding to questions on the delay in Justice during the International Human Rights Day organized by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Niger State office.

According to him “As Nigerians, we should take practical steps to consolidate on the human rights culture and as a Government we need to demonstrate and create more awareness.

“Lack of knowledge amongst Nigerians is the major challenge. So many people can not exercise their rights even when they are on their rights”.

Furthermore, at the event to commemorate this year’s 16 days of Activism, he said, what is expected from the public on offences especially on cases of abuse on minors sexually, is to first get medical attention and comprehensive report by way of getting the extent of damages done to the victim and then report to the police to carry out proper investigation.

He added that “once these reports are ready, the case should be taken to court and once it gets to the court get someone to monitor the case till the end.

“As a Ministry, we will ensure we do the right hung. Ours is to ensure we prosecute the defendant on behalf of the State and we will always do all we can to ensure that the victim gets justice”.

In his remarks, the state Coordinator of NHRC, Dr. Nuhu Mohammed urged all to take advantage of the enormous powers of the NHRC which ostensibly is the major eye of the United Nations in Nigeria in regard to human rights promotion, protection and enforcement.

He added that, with a view to ensuring a sustained culture of rights promotion and protection, victims and relatives must shun settlements out of court and allow the law of the land to have its say.