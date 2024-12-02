‘Many Nigerians Begging For Survival, Can’t Afford Food ‘

Share

A leader of the All P r o g r e s s i v e s Congress (APC) in Osun State Olatunbosun Oyintiloye has said the cost of food items in the country was becoming worrisome and unaffordable for the masses, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) said this in Osogbo. He lamented that most households could no longer afford good meals, with many begging to survive.

He said: “The situation on the prices of food is becoming worrisome and extremely unbearable for the masses.

“Many households can no longer afford nutritious meals, while many are begging for survival. This is pathetic and no longer bearable for the masses.”

Share

Please follow and like us: