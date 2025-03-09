Many Nigerians At Their Breaking Points, CAN Warns

Share

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, on Sunday said many Nigerians are at their breaking points as a result of worsening hunger and suffering in the country.

Speaking at the 2025 first plenary meeting of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) in Abuja themed, “Jubilee of Hope: A light for a better Nigeria,” he urged Nigerians to reestablish or strengthen their relationship with God and to reflect on their relationship with one another in the light of God’s will.

He said: “It inspires us to give courageous leadership to efforts geared towards drastically reducing the level of wickedness in the Nigerian society and to rekindle the hope in others for a new nation of abundance and joy. As we all know, our country, Nigeria, has been wallowed with hopelessness and despair for a long time.

“Many of our fellow citizens are at their breaking points while some have given up hope entirely in the midst of extreme conditions of hunger, poverty, insecurity and disease.

“This theme resonates deeply with the spiritual and socio-political journey of our beloved nation. At a time when our country is yearning for healing, unity, justice, and renewal, the Church stands as a beacon of hope, illuminating the path toward a new Nigeria where righteousness, peace, and love shall reign.”

Meanwhile, the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Grace, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has called on Nigerians, especially Christians, to reject every form of oppression, corruption, and social injustice.

Kaigama, who maintained that political leaders and the citizens must take responsibility to build a new Nigeria, said the feat is possible if citizens commit to righteousness, justice, and love.

According to him, Nigerian leaders, both political, military, religious, and traditional, must take responsibility by rejecting ill-gotten wealth and prioritizing the welfare of the people

Delivering the homily at the opening Mass of the CBCN First Plenary in Abuja, the Cleric warned against the growing temptation of materialism, arrogance, and the misuse of power, which he described as modern-day evils destroying the moral fabric of the nation.

“The devil tempts us to pursue illegal wealth, abuse power, and abandon faith for worldly comfort..We must resist these temptations and commit to ethical leadership and service.”

Kaigama, who called for an end to superficial displays of religiosity and the unhealthy rivalry between religious groups in the country, warned that religion must not be reduced to mere symbols, extravagant places of worship, and a competition for supremacy.

“Enough of external religiosity, empty religious symbols, and the erection of monumental places of worship. We must stop doing everything to outdo one another by parading religion instead of living out our religious values.

“As we Christians journey towards Easter and our Muslim brothers observe Ramadan, let us fast not just from food, but from corruption, hatred, and injustice. The Church in Nigeria must recommit to being the light that dispels darkness.

“If we pray and fast but continue to hurt the vulnerable, our fasting and prayers are meaningless. The real measure of faith is not in the size of our churches or mosques but in our ability to live with honesty, love, and justice.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

