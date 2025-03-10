Many Nigerians At Their Breaking Point, Can Warns FG

Share

The President Of Christian Association Of Nigeria (Can), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, Yesterday Said Many Nigerians Were At Their Breaking Points As A Result Of Worsening Hunger And Sufferings In The Country.

Speaking At The 2025 First Plenary Meeting of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) in Abuja themed: ‘Jubilee of Hope: A light for a better Nigeria’, he urged Nigerians to reestablish or strengthen their relationship with God and to reflect on their relationship with one another in the light of God’s will.

He said: “It inspires us to give courageous leadership to efforts geared towards drastically reducing the level of wickedness in the Nigerian society and to rekindle the hope in others for a new nation of abundance and joy.

As we all know, our country, Nigeria, has been wallowed with hopelessness and despair for a long time. “Many of our fellow citizens are at their breaking points while some have given up hope entirely in the midst of extreme conditions of hunger, poverty, insecurity and disease.

“This theme resonates deeply with the spiritual and socio-political journey of our beloved nation. At a time when our country is yearning for healing, unity, justice, and renewal, the Church stands as a beacon of hope, illuminating the path toward a new Nigeria where righteousness, peace, and love shall reign.”

Meanwhile, the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Grace, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has called on Nigerians, especially Christians, to reject every form of oppression, corruption, and social injustice.

Kaigama, who maintained that political leaders and the citizens must take responsibility to build a new Nigeria, said the feat was possible if citizens commit to righteousness, justice, and love.

According.to him, Nigerian leaders political, military, religious, and traditional, must take responsibility by rejecting ill-gotten wealth and prioritising the welfare of the people.

