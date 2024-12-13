Many Nigerian Pastors Are Called To Be Native Doctors – Yul Edochie

Share

Controversial Nollywood actor turned pastor, Yul Edochie, has claimed that a lot of Nigerian pastors are called to be native doctors.

According to him, many pastors abandoned their original call to become native doctors because westernisation and the movie industry tagged native doctors as “Evil”.

The movie star, however, urged some Nigerian pastors to consider abandoning Christianity and becoming native doctors.

He emphasised that a native doctor has a divine call and that native doctors help humanity.

Yul Edochie wrote, “Many pastors today actually have the calling to be native doctors but they are refusing to answer the call bcos Oyibo people brainwashed us to believe it is evil. And Nollywood has also contributed to making native doctors look evil.

“Being a native doctor is a divine call from God Almighty, it means you have been chosen to help humanity.

“A true native doctor fights evil. Unless he decides to be evil. The same way a pastor can decide to be evil.

“Go and answer your call. You may never have fulfilment in your life if you don’t answer your call.”

