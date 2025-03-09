Many Muslims Don’t Understand Their Religion – Oluwa Dolarz

Share

Popular Nigerian skit maker, Oluwa Dolarz has slammed those dragging him over a controversial music video he made about the Muslim Ramadan fast.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the skit maker and singer made a new music video which showed him imitating the Muslim prayers.

The video was about the Muslim fasting and the temptation of the period, which has stirred outrage from the Muslim faithful, who berated how he portrayed the religion.

Reacting to this, Oluwa Dolarz opined that many of the Muslims seemingly do not understand their religion but follow their rules blindly. He wrote, “Some Muslims are criticizing me because of the post I made. “It’s unfortunate, but it seems that many Muslims don‘t truly understand their religion; they just follow the rules blindly.” Reactions trailing this posts; stella_acs__ said: “Always respect people’s religion, especially when you know you dont practice it. If they criticize the way you portrayed their religion, apologize and keep it moving.” gwirel wrote: “If ur a Christian and ur happy u are tap in here” olowoone stated: “Respecting other people’s religion is key, some jokes can be very expensive, you may see it as nothing but it carries a lot of weight” lizzy_glammour said: “It is well” See post below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by GossipMillNaija (@gossipmilltv)

