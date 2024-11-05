Many Married Women Sexually Dissatisfied – Eva Alordiah

Share

Nigerian rapper, Eva Alordiah has disclosed that many married women are not sexually satisfied by their husbands.

Her revelation comes following a leaked tape scandal involving Equatorial Guinea’s Finance Chief, Baltasar Ebang Engonga with various women, including many married women.

Reacting to this, Eva emphasized that many women endure significant sexual dissatisfaction, which may drive some to infidelity.

Eva stressed that most men do not recognize or address this issue, further exacerbating the situation.

She said: “So when are we going to finally talk about the fact that so many women are facing brutal S3xual dissatisfaction in their marriages, and most men do not even care to learn why or how to help?

“A well-loved and deeply f3cked woman is a happy woman who will not stray”.

Eva’s comment has, however, led to series of remarks on social media, with one fan arguing that cheating is a matter of personal character, independent of sexual satisfaction.

The fan tweeted: “This is like saying a well f3cked man will never cheat on his woman.

“A cheat is a cheat. If you like f3ck every day for 5 hours. They will still find a way to cheat”.

In response, Eva acknowledged that cheating can indeed stem from individual traits, stressing that women and men typically cheat for different reasons.

She wrote: “A cheat is a cheat. This is true. Womën and men cheat for completely different reasons, do you know that?”

