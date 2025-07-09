Many Killed As Vigilance Group, Bandits Clash In Plateau Community

There were conflicting reports yesterday about the number of vigilance group members reportedly killed in ambush by gunmen, in the Bunyun community of Kanam LGA of Plateau State.

The incident reportedly occurred on Monday at about 2pm. The chairman of the vigilance group in Kukawa, Aliyu Baffa, said at least 70 persons were killed in the massacre which occurred just a kilometre from the main Kukawa town, when bandits ambushed the vigilantes as they were heading to their hideout in the government reserved forest, popularly known as Madam Forest.

However, Chairman of Wase Local Government Area, Hamish Anani, told journalists in a telephone conversation that the report was entirely unfounded.

According to him, the attack on bandits around Kukawa and Bunyun in Wase was highly successful, and many bandits were routed.

He stated that the community had buried only five vigilantes, while four are currently in the hospital, with three transferred to Bauchi Hospital and one recuperating in Wase Hospital.

But, a resident of Bunyun Nyalun ward, Bashar District, Wase Local Government Area, Musa Ibrahim, also confirmed that bandits attacked the community, killing ten vigilantes and burning many houses.

Baffa said, “more than 70 vigilantes were killed” in the ambush, adding that more bodies could be recovered in the bush.

“We have buried more than 60 in Kukawa alone. It’s likely that more bodies could be recovered from either side. Some vigilantes who escaped confirmed that they were overwhelmed by the bandits,” he added.

Disagreeing with that position, Anani added, “Yes, the attack was true, but unfortunately, I saw a report this morning that 70 vigilantes were killed.

The attack against the bandits was highly successful. We killed many of them and others retreated into the bush with a lot of injuries.