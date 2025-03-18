Many Injured As Violence Erupts In Plateau Community

Share

Many people were reportedly injured, with homes and shops burnt yesterday after a disagreement between traditional worshippers and Muslim youths in the Shimankar (Menkaat) community in the Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It was learnt that the violence, which started on Sunday night continued till yesterday morning.

An eyewitness who confirmed the incident to our correspondent said violence began when traditional worshippers were passing through and a disagreement ensued between them and some Muslim youth, leading to burning of houses in the process.

Consequently, residents, including women and children, were seen fleeing the scene for their lives, while business owners hurriedly closed down their shops.

All efforts to reach the Chief of Shimankar, Long Menkaat Manu, for comments on the violence were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.

Also, as of the time of filing this report, police spokesman, DSP Alabo Alfred, had yet to make a statement on the incident. However, the representative of Plateau South in the Senate, Simon Bako Lalong, condemned reports of skirmishes in the area.

