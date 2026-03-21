Many Injured As Explosion Rocks Gas Station In Calabar

Many people have been reportedly injured as an early morning explosion rocked Edibe Edibe road in Calabar South of Cross River State.

The privàte gas station, located in a thickly residential environment, was said to have gone up in flames after an electrical fault was noticed spreading across the environment like wildfire.

Several victims sustained serious injuries from the impact of the explosion. While some were receiving first aid at nearby patent medicine stores, others were rushed to hospitals for further treatment.

A team of Policemen raced to the scene to cordon off the area and assist in bringing the raging fire under control.

According to an eyewitness who did not want his name mentioned, the situation gave room for hoodlums and looters to cart away items from affected shops and the damaged facility.

Thousands of residents gathered at the scene, with some attempting to assist in containing the fire using sand, water, and other improvised means.

Eyewitness accounts on the cause of the explosion varied. Some residents alleged that it may have been triggered by a customer making a phone call near the gas dispensing area.

However, a mechanic, Ekpenyong Sam, who works opposite the station, attributed the incident to a possible electrical fault or expired equipment within the facility.

The incident also sparked emotional scenes, as parents of affected children were seen crying and searching frantically for their wards.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Eitokpah Sunday Akata, confirmed that officers had been deployed to the scene.

He added that efforts were underway to mobilise fire service personnel, including support from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), to contain the situation.