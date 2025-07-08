Many Injured As Commercial Bus Somersaults On 3rd Mainland Bridge

Several passengers escaped death narrowly yesterday following an accident involving a commercial bus and a Toyota Camry on the 3rd Mainland Bridge, Lagos.

The Rapid Response Squad, in a statement posted on Facebook, said the crash occurred before Adekunle Junction, inward Lagos Island.

The commercial bus reportedly somersaulted multiple times after the collision. “A commercial bus and a Toyota Camry were involved in an accident before Adekunle Junction.

“The bus somersaulted several times, leaving many passengers injured,” the statement read. RRS patrol teams and bikers rushed to the scene and assisted in providing first aid to the injured.

“Our men are currently assisting with first aid while officers of the Adekunle Police Division are also providing rescue support,” it added.

Emergency service providers were also mobilised, and the RRS confirmed there was no loss of life in the incident. “The ill-fated vehicles have been evacuated, and free vehicular movement has been restored on the route,” the squad said.