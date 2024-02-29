Many Homes Will Break If I Expose Lizzy Anjorin – Iyabo Ojo

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has claimed that many homes will be broken and the internet will crash, if she decides to expose her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin.

New Telegraph understands that Lizzy and Iyabo Ojo have been at loggerheads for years, fighting each other constantly online over a series of accusations leading to court cases.

However, speaking during an Instagram live session with fans, Iyabo Ojo said she always considers home that will be affected if she exposes Lizzy.

Iyabo, however, claimed not to disclose certain information about Lizzy, which includes figures, times and dates of certain occurrences.

The thespian actress added that she had issued a warning to Lizzy through her husband because she did not want to be involved in any court litigation, but Lizzy would use mental health as an excuse.

She said, “If I come out and tell your story, the internet will crash, there is no blogger in Nigeria that will not carry this story because I go dey mention with names.

“That’s why I can’t come out and tell your story because I think of all the homes that will be broken. I will come out with facts and figures, date and time, name and place.

“I have a book where I wrote everything down, but you know what? I don’t need to go that route with you, not yet.

“That’s why I warned your husband that he should go and treat you because I don’t want when we go to court, you’ll now start claiming you have mental health.”