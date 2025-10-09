Many Herbal Products In Nigerian Market Not Tested For Consumption –NIMR

A Deputy Director of Research at the Biochemistry and Nutrition Department, Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Yaba, Lagos, Dr Oluwagbemiga Aina, has warned that some herbal preparations in the Nigerian market are safe, but their efficacy is not guaranteed.

According to him, many herbal products used in traditional and complementary medicines in Nigeria have not undergone toxicity assessments to ensure their safety before human consumption.

Hence, the researcher, whose current research areas include Malaria Chemotherapy in humans and screening medicinal plants suspected to possess antimalarial properties, using Plasmodium berghei in animal models, insisted that more work is needed on herbal preparations in the market since they failed efficacy study.

Aina, who is also working on screening medicinal herbal products for safety profile and efficacy study, stated that this discovery constituted a major concern for patients, health authorities and the public; even as he stated further that most of the herbal remedies that are safe are not effective.

Given the concerns, the researcher added that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has directed that traditional medicines, herbal products, or plantbased products should be tested before being made available to the public.

These were part of the main thrust of the summary of the research activities of Centre for Research in Traditional, Complementary and Alternative Medicine of NIMR, he presented to journalists during a media chat held at the Yaba, Lagos Headquarters of the institute.

Under the study, the Deputy Researcher explained that NIMR had evaluated 46 herbal medicinal products and plants, and in over six years worked on the products, including herbal drugs supplements.

In the findings, Aina, who said all the products, when tested on animals were found to be safe, but none however passed the efficacy test, thus saying more work needed to be done on herbal preparations in the market.

While stating that the NIMR Centre is not working directly with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on this, but that people use their study reports for registration with the agency, Aina advised herbalists and those involved in producing herbal remedies to subject their products for safety tests in order to protect patients.

“Those whose products are already in the market should do more work, find out the active ingredients in their preparation and how it can be harnessed to effectively treat the condition they are targeting,” he said, even as he advised that people should watch what they take especially when the efficacy is not guaranteed.

Meanwhile, in his presentation, Aina stated that the safety of herbal medicines and other substances are evaluated using acute, subacute, sub-chronic, chronic, and or multi-generation toxicity studies.

According to him, toxicity studies are the studies that investigate the potential toxic effects, characteristics, or adverse effects of a product/substance on specific organs and/or body upon consumption.

On the Centre’s key achievements and milestones, the researcher highlighted that over the past six years, NIMR Traditional, Complementary and Alternative Medicine Centre had conducted research on the safety and toxicity of herbal medicinal products and plant extracts from Nigeria and other African countries.

“We have evaluated the toxicity and safety of 46 herbal medicinal products and plants submitted to the Centre. Herbal drugs, supplements, pain killers, herbal therapeutics, and anti-retroviral herbal (2 drugs), anti-COVID-19 herbal products and herbal products as treatment for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, Prostate Cancer, and Arthritis,” he said.

He, however, described efficacy study as the investigation of the therapeutic activity of a herbal product (s), which helps to authenticate the effectiveness of a product in the treatment of diseases claimed by the manufacturer through preclinical studies and clinical trials.

Under its capacity building initiative, Aina recalled that the Centre has trained over 500 Industrial Training students; 150 project students (B.Sc and HND); 50 Interns, and eight Ph.D students.

The Deputy Researcher, who recalled that NIMR Centre for Research in Traditional, Complementary and Alternative Medicine played a crucial role in the fight against COVID-19 during the pandemic, however, listed some of the major contributions to include the conduct of research on Acute and Subacute Oral Toxicity Characterisation and Safety Assessment of COVID Organics.

Others, according to him, are the Preliminary Study on Open-Labelled Randomised Controlled Trial of the Safety and Efficacy of Hydroxychloroquine and Chloroquine Phosphate for the Treatment of Persons Infected with 2019 Coronavirus Disease in Nigeria; and Eliciting an immune response against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in rabbits.

Despite these milestones, he noted that the Centre for Research in Traditional, Complementary and Alternative Medicine is faced with some challenges, which include inadequate laboratory equipment, insufficient availability of standard animal housing facilities, and inadequate funding, among others.