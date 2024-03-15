Many Health Benefits of Ramadan Fast

Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic Hijra Calendar and is a month of fasting, repentance, and good deeds. Fasting ‘Sawm’, one of the Pillars of Islam, which means ‘to fast’. In this month, fasting is compulsory for every sane, non-disabled Muslim adult.It was the month in which Angel Jibrael revealed the Qur’an to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who was reflecting in the Cave of Hira. Here are a few Quranic sayings to highlight the importance and advantages of observing fast during Ramadan: “O you who have believed, decreed upon you is fasting, as it was decreed upon those before you, that you may become righteous.”

[Quran 2:183] Meanwhile, some of the health benefits includes;

1. Weight Loss and Improved Metabolism; One of the first health benefits of fasting in Ramadan is that it helps with weight loss and improved metabolism. As the body adjusts to a limited amount of food and drink during the day, it starts to use stored fat as a source of energy and consumes it.

2.Better Blood Sugar Control Fasting can help control blood sugar levels by reducing insulin resistance and improving insulin sensitivity. When a person fasts, the body is forced to use stored glucose for energy, which helps reduce blood sugar levels Fasting can also help reduce inflammation in the body, which is a contributing factor to insulin resistance.

3. Boosted Immune System, One of the important benefits of fasting in Ramadan is that it boosts the immune system. During a fast, the body shifts from using glucose as its primary source of energy to using ketones, which are produced from fat stores. This shift activates a process called autophagy, where the body starts to break down and recycle damaged cells, including those in the immune system. Autophagy helps to improve the function of the immune system, by removing old or damaged immune cells and replacing them with new, healthy ones.

4. Improved Sleep Fasting has been suggested to help improve sleep in several ways. For instance, fasting has been shown to reduce levels of the stress hormone cortisol, which can interfere with sleep. Additionally, among the benefits of fasting in Ramadan is that it has been linked to an increase in the production of the sleep promoting hormone melatonin. It may also help regulate circadian rhythms, which are the natural 24-hour cycles that regulate many physiological processes in the body, including sleep. By aligning the body’s natural rhythms with the sleep-wake cycle, fasting may help improve the quality and duration of sleep.

5. Reduces blood pressure Fasting has been shown to reduce blood pressure by decreasing the amount of sodium in the body and reducing inflammation, which can lead to hypertension. It also promotes weight loss, which can further contribute to lowering blood pressure. Additionally, fasting has been found to improve insulin sensitivity, which is also associated with lower blood pressure.

6. Regulates ‘bad’ cholesterol One of the critical benefits of fasting in Ramadan is that it can help regulate bad cholesterol, also known as low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol. It does this by reducing the levels of triglycerides in the blood, which are a type of fat that can contribute to high cholesterol. When the body is in a fasted state, it starts to use stored fat as energy, which can help to reduce the levels of triglycerides and LDL cholesterol in the blood.

7. A month-long detox can help the body detoxify by allowing the liver to better process and eliminate toxins that have built up in the body. When a person fasts, the body switches to using stored fat for energy, which allows for the release of toxins stored in the fat. Additionally, fasting can increase the production of certain hormones and reduce inflammation, which can further support the body’s detoxification processes.