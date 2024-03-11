Many Feared Trapped as 5-Storey Building Collapses in Anambra

A yet-to-be-identified number of persons may have been trapped as a five storey building under construction collapsed at Basden Street, Fegge, in the commercial city of Onitsha, Anambra State. It was gathered that the building, meant to serve commercial purposes on completion, collapsed in the early hours of yesterday while some of the construction workers were on the last floor. An excavator has quickly moved to the site to begin the evacuation of rubbles and possible rescue operations of any trapped victim.

The reason for the collapse has not yet been ascertained, but as of the time of filing this report a source near the area said one person has been rescued as rescue operations continue at the site. However, details of the incident are still sketchy as the state police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, could not be reached for confirmation. He did not respond to enquiries on his telephone as of the time of filing this report.