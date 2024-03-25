Many Feared Dead In Plateau Communal Dispute

Many people have been reported killed and property destroyed in a dispute over land in Ponglong in the Lalin district of Mikang Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Confirming the development, the chairperson of the Mikang LGA transition committee, Daniel Kunmi said the incident, involving Taroh and Motola youths, began on Saturday night and continued until Sunday morning.

He said that security personnel were said to have restored order early on Sunday morning, following the violence that started in the late hours of Saturday.

Kunmi said “Within a short time, the situation degenerated, leading to the burning down of houses and barns. Several criminal elements took advantage of the unfortunate incident and rustled cattle as well as other valuables.

“I just returned from the affected community and the situation is under control, but for now, we cannot ascertain the number of persons killed in the clash.

“I am also in touch with the Langtang North Local Government Council Transition Chairman, Hon Nanmwa Kumzhi, and we will be holding a critical stakeholder meeting soon as this clash affects people of his council too.”

The altercation stemmed from a land dispute, according to State Information Commissioner Musa Ashoms. He noted that the disputed area could hardly produce six bags of rice, but yet claimed that the problem might have been prevented or managed.