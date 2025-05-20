Many Feared Dead In Another Accident On Karu Bridge

Share

Another tragic accident has occurred on Karu Bridge, along the Nyanya-Keffi road in Abuja.

Eyewitnesses said the crash involved a trailer and a vehicle conveying sachet water, commonly referred to as “pure water.”

The incident comes barely 24 hours after a fatal crash claimed lives at the same location, raising concerns over road safety along the busy corridor.

Emergency responders are reportedly at the scene, although the exact number of casualties is yet to be confirmed.

