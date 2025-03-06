New Telegraph

March 6, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 6, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Many Feared Dead…

Many Feared Dead As Truck Crashes Into Commuters In Anambra

A yet-to-be-ascertained number of persons are feared dead, as a truck conveying a 40-feet container, on Tuesday evening, crashed into a shuttle bus, tricycles and pedestrians at the Idemili Junction, near Oba, in Idemili South LGA of Anambra State.

The Spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mrs Margaret Onabe, confirmed the accident, but said she was still awaiting a detailed report from officers at the scene. Onabe said that she would provide updates as soon as possible.

It was gathered that the trailer experienced brake failure, while descending a hill, causing the driver to lose control and crash into the shuttle bus, tricycles and other vehicles.

“It crashed into some tricycles loading passengers at the junction and a shuttle bus, trapping people underneath the container, including bystanders waiting for vehicles,” an eyewitness account said.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Nigeria Ranks Sixth In Global Terrorism Index
Read Next

Two Dead, Six Rescued As Three-Storey Building Collapses In Lagos
Share
Copy Link
×