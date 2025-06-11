Many Feared Dead As Tanker Explodes On Lagos -Ibadan Expressway

Share

Many people have been feared dead as tanker conveying petroleum products fell and exploded at Olowotedo area, Lagos Ibadan expressway .

It was learnt that the tanker was trying to make a U turn at NASFAT junction when the tanker fell.

A member of National Union of Road Transport Workers, who identified himself as Kunle said he was at the bus stop when he saw the tanker trying to make a U turn.

Kunle said many motorists who were returning to Lagos after the holiday were affected in the explosion of the tanker.

He said: “Those who also died in the inferno were trying to siphon from the falling tanker when it’s suddenly exploded and consume everyone close to the tanker.

“I am part of those who was siphoning fuel. I thank God I didn’t die in the explosion.

