Many Feared Dead as Security forces Clash with Shiites in Abuja

There was palpable tension across the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) when Security forces and members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria ( IMN) also known as the Shiites clashed in Abuja on Friday.

The tension was said to have started when the Islamic sect allegedly attempted to disrupt proceedings at the National Mosque during Jummat prayers but were prevailed on by a detachment of armed soldiers.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the sect immediately moved out of the National Mosque area and regrouped in different parts of the city centre for what they described as the International Quds Day procession.

Unconfirmed reports have it that many people were seen fatally wounded and lying on the ground around Bannex Area, in Wuse II after armed Soldiers, supported with Armoured Personnel Carriers, allegedly fired live bullets on the groups of the IMN members.

A Call to Musa Abdullahi, the Secretary of the Academic Forum of IMN was not picked up, but another member of the group who craved anonymity, confirmed that soldiers fired live bullets on the people during the procession.

One of the IMN leaders noted that, “ Thousands had gathered from across the country. After Jummah prayers, we began our procession. As we passed Banner Junction, the military started shooting. Only the military were present—there were no police officers. They brought an armoured vehicle, blocked the road, and fired indiscriminately at unarmed civilians, including women and children. So far, five people are confirmed dead, many are injured, and security forces have detained several others. An eyewitness saw a Hilux van carrying a body. We are relocating to safety.”

According to him, “We saw the memo but have not confirmed its authenticity. The version we received was stamped, signed, and secretly sent to the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps. Security agencies nationwide received it, particularly in areas where processions were expected. Yet, only Abuja witnessed violence.”

He disclosed that, “Today is International Quds Day, the last Friday of Ramadan. We always show solidarity with Palestine on this occasion. This morning, we saw a memo from the National Security Adviser instructing security forces to act. We initially planned to gather at the National Mosque, but it was occupied.

” To avoid confrontation, we moved towards the Customs Office, but security forces blocked us near Wuse Market. We proceeded towards Banex Plaza, where no security presence was observed.”

While none of the security agencies has given any official statements on the clash, it was revealed that the US embassy had earlier allegedly issued an advisory on a possible attack by the Islamic sect.

The Embassy was quoted as warning its citizens and workers of a planned demonstration by the IMN, which it said could lead to public disorder.

Amongst the places listed by the Embassy as red light zones, included the Banex Plaza, Berger Junction, Unity Fountain, the National Human Rights Commission Head Office, Eagle Square, Area 10 Shopping Plaza, the National Mosque, Al-Noor Mosque, and Fouad Lababidi Mosque as possible locations of unrest.

The advisory alleged that, “The Islamic Movement of Nigeria has called for demonstrations in Abuja and other major cities on Friday, March 28, 2025. Heavy traffic and other disruptions are possible. Based on past occurrences, protests may involve roadblocks, checkpoints, traffic congestion, and physical confrontations,” the embassy had stated.

