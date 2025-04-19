Many Feared Dead As Popular Restaurant Collapses In Lagos

Share

A multi-storey building located on Oremeta Street in the Ojodu-Berger area of Lagos State collapsed on Saturday morning, with an unspecified number of people feared dead in the incident.

The ill-fated structure, which was said to be under construction, also housed the popular EqualRight Restaurant.

It was gathered that many individuals are still trapped beneath the debris of the collapsed building.

According to eyewitness accounts, the incident occurred around 8 a.m., catching both occupants and passersby by surprise.

An eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the cause of the collapse was yet to be determined but described the building as a “bomb waiting to explode.”

“Anyone familiar with that building knew it was a disaster waiting to happen. I rarely bought food there because I was always afraid the structure would collapse while I was inside,” the eyewitness said.

“Right now, we can’t confirm how many people are trapped under the rubble, but emergency responders have begun rescue operations,” the source added.

The source confirmed that operatives of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) have arrived at the scene and commenced rescue efforts while awaiting the arrival of other relevant government agencies.

As rescue efforts continue, concerned residents and onlookers have gathered at the scene, anxiously awaiting updates on the fate of those still trapped.

