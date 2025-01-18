Many Feared Dead As Petrol Tanker Explodes In Niger

Share

Many residents feared dead while others sustained various degrees of injury while trying to scoop fuel after a petrol tanker spilt its contents on the tarred road in Niger States.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the incident which occurred on Saturday morning shortly after the speeding tanker fell saw onlookers rushed to the scene to scoop the liquid content in Dikko junction along the expressway between Niger and Kaduna states.

According to the report, while residents were scooping the fuel the tanker exploded and burnt many of the residents who were scooping the fuel, while those who were not so close to the tanker escaped with injuries.

Confirming the incident is Bologi Ibrahim, the Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, Mohammed Bago, who was on the governor’s entourage to Suleja and Tafa Local Government Areas to inspect the government’s projects.

Ibrahim stated that the governor expressed shock at the incident and called on security agents to ensure there was adequate security while other humanitarian agents were working to restore normalcy in the area.

“Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, expresses shock over a tanker explosion that claimed several lives in Dikko junction, around the Abuja-Kaduna expressway.

“The governor describes the explosion as worrisome, heartbreaking and unfortunate. He specifically sympathises with the families of the victims of the explosion and prays that Allah will repose the souls of the departed and heal the injured.

“The governor, however, cautioned the people to always be responsible and give priority to their safety.

“He directed all the relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to do what is necessary while urging security agents to ensure security in the area.

“A Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol tanker, was said to have exploded at Dikko junction this morning, after which some residents of the area went to scoop its content.

“Scores were said to have been burnt to death, while several others sustained various degrees of burnt,” he stated.

