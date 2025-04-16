Many Feared Dead As Herdsmen Attack Benue Community

Share

Suspected Fulani herdsmen on Tuesday reportedly attacked the Otobi community in the Akpa district of the Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State, leaving several people feared dead and hundreds displaced.

New Telegraph reports that the development was confirmed in the early hours of Wednesday by the lawmaker representing Otukpo-Akpa constituency in the Benue State House of Assembly, Kennedy Angbo.

According to the lawmaker, the attack began around 5:30 p.m, saying three corpses had already been recovered, with many more people feared killed.

“Right now, many people are feared dead, and hundreds have fled the community,” the lawmaker stated.

Similarly, the Chairman of Otukpo Local Government Area, Maxwell Ogiri, also confirmed the incident.

Ogiri added that, as of Tuesday evening, he had not received a full report of casualties but emphasised that security agents had already been deployed to the community.

He urged residents of Otobi to remain calm and law-abiding, assuring them that security agencies were working to contain the situation and restore peace, saying, “Yes, the attack by herders on the Otobi community is confirmed.

“Though I am currently in Abuja, I have directed my aides in Otobi and Akpa district to mobilise security personnel to the affected area to bring the situation under control.

“I’ve been informed that the attack is ongoing. While I’ve not received confirmation of deaths yet, I expect to have clearer details by tomorrow,” he said.

This marks the third reported attack on the Otobi community in the month of April alone, deepening fears among locals over growing insecurity in the area.

