Many Feared Dead As Explosion Hits DICON Factory In Kaduna

Many have reportedly lost their lives, while others were injured in an explosion that occurred at the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) factory located in the Kakuri Industrial area of Kaduna South Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

As of the time of filing this report, Saturday Telegraph gathered that the incident, which reportedly occurred at about 10 am on Saturday, was said to have left many injured and one person dead.

It was also gathered that the injured victims were immediately taken to St. Gerard Catholic Hospital in Kakuri, about two kilometres from the factory, for emergency treatment.

READ ALSO

According to an eyewitness account, a large crowd of sympathisers, including DICON staff and relatives of the victims, were seen, with some weeping openly as doctors battled to save the lives of the injured.

Following the incident, the entire general area where the DICON Factory is located has been cordoned off by military personnel, while the victims have been rushed to nearby hospitals for urgent medical treatment.

At the time of filling the report, the management of DICON had yet to release an official statement on the cause of the explosion.