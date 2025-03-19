Many Feared Dead As CNG Truck Explodes In Abuja

Share

A Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) tanker on Wednesday exploded along the Kugbo-Karu-Nyanya Expressway in Abuja with many feared dead.

While the exact number of casualties remains unknown at the time of filing this report, eyewitnesses said several victims were burnt beyond recognition.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Nkechi Isah, stated that the explosion occurred just after 7:00 p.m.

She said emergency responders had been deployed to the scene and were working to rescue victims.

“A ghastly motor accident has occurred at the Karu bridge between Kugbo and Nyanya in the FCT. The accident, which happened at about 7:14 p.m., involved a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) truck and multiple other vehicles,” Isah stated.

According to Mark Nyam, Head of the Forecasting, Response, and Mitigation Division of FEMA, the accident occurred when the driver of the CNG truck lost control on the bridge, crashing into other motorists and causing a massive explosion.

Emergency response teams, including FEMA, the Federal Fire Service, the FCT Fire Service, the Nigeria Police Force, and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), are currently at the scene conducting rescue operations.

