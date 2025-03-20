Many Feard Dead As CNG Truck Explodes In Abuja

Share

Many people are feared dead following a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) tanker that exploded along Kugbo-Karu-Nyanya express way, in Abuja.

While the number of deaths was not known as at the time of filling this story, eye witness accounts have it that many people were burnt beyond recognition.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Nkechi Isah, said the incident occurred around few minutes after 7pm.

She noted that emergency responders have been deployed to the place and were battling to rescue the victims. Isah said: “A ghastly motor accident has occurred at the Karu bridge between Kugbo and Nyanya in the FCT.

“The accident which occurred at about 7.14 this eve – ning involved a Compressed Natural Gas CNG truck and other vehicles.

“According to the Head of Forecasting Response and Mitigation division of FEMA, Mr Mark Nyam, the accident occurred when the driver of the CNG truck lost control on the bridge there by running into other motorists and leading to an explosion.

“He noted that the search and rescue team of FEMA, Federal Fire Service, FCT Fire Service, the Nigeria Police Force and NEMA are ground to rescue the casualties.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

