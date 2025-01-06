Many Dead, Houses Burnt As Fuel Tanker Falls, Explodes In Delta Town

Share

It was a terrible site to behold at Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State yesterday as a 44,000 litre fuel laden tanker fell off the road and exploded, burning many people, houses, vehicles and goods worth several millions of naira.

Firefighters did not arrive the scene of the incident early to rescue the situation. This happened three years after a gas station exploded in the town, killing over 50 persons, including children and burning houses and farms.

Among valuables destroyed in this incident include vehicles, motorcycles and tricycles. The fire became fierce as the fuel gushed into the drainages and tarred road, making residents and passersby to flee in panic.

The ferocious fire caught up with a car owner on the road and burnt him and the car beyond recognition. The incident occurred along the ever busy Old Lagos-Asaba Road, adjacent the branch of First Bank Plc in the town.

The ill-fated tanker was negotiating a u-turn inside the maintown, but suddenly fell and exploded. Houses, shops, bystanders, petty traders, moving and stationery (parked) vehicles within the vicinity were not spared.

Share

Please follow and like us: