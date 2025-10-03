Many Dead As Petrol Tanker Explode In Ogun

Many have reportedly lost their lives on Friday, October 3, in a tanker fire accident that occurred at midnight along the Abeokuta–Sagamu Expressway.

Confirming the incident, the Spokesperson for the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, disclosed that the fire began at about 1 am on Friday.

According to Akinbiyi, a petrol-laden 33,000-litre tanker overturned due to excessive speeding and spilt its contents on the highway.

He, however, said the impact of the fall triggered a fire outbreak, which spread to other vehicles and electric poles, adding that due to the ongoing rescue efforts, traffic within the corridor has been diverted to a single lane.

Akinbiyi said, “The case of an inferno caused by a 30,000-litre fuel-laden tanker which fell on its side and spilt its contents around 0100hrs today, along the Abeokuta–Kobape–Siun–Sagamu Interchange stretch of the PMB Expressway, due to excessive speed and loss of control, has been reported.

“The effect of the unfortunate incident also extended to the burning of a truck and a tow vehicle along the roadside, as well as the destruction of a PHCN cable supplying electricity to Mowe and environs.

“Though the casualty figures cannot be ascertained presently, rescue and emergency services made up of TRACE, Ogun State and Nestlé PLC Fire Service, FRSC, and the Police are still on the ground to restore normalcy and orderliness after quenching the fire and carrying out the decantation process.

“The general public, particularly the motoring public on transit along the route, is implored to be calm, patient, and cooperate with the diversion and re-routing of traffic put in place by TRACE, Police, Ogun State Fire Service, FRSC, Amotekun, and the NSCDC. “However, any inconveniences as a result of this unfortunate incident are highly regretted,” Akinbiyi concluded.