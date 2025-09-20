Many Criminals Terrorising Nigeria Known, Some In Govt –Gen Temlong

Brigadier General Jonathan Ndam Temlong (Rtd) is the first Commander of the Multi-National Joint Task Force in the NorthEast of Nigeria. The retired General, in this interview with MUSA PAM in Jos, said the challenges Nigeria is currently facing were leadership challenges at all levels. He noted that criminality had taken over the country and is becoming the norm. He commended the efforts of President Bola Tinubu in reducing insecurity in the country. Excerpts:

As a security expert, you are a key stakeholder in this country when it comes to security matters. There has been so much insecurity in the coun- try. What are your views regarding the insecurity challenges, and what do you think should be the way out?

Well I think when it comes to security, everybody is a stakeholder. Everybody is involved in the enterprise of security in the country and even in the world at large. The country is suffering from a wide range of security problems. In the North East, you have Boko Ha- ram and ISWAP. In the North Eest, you have bandits. In the South East, you have IPOB. In the North Central, you have bandits and Fulani clashes here and there. The same goes for the South West.

This means that, as a country and as a people, we need to soberly sit, recalibrate, and identify the problems besetting this country. And this re- sponsibility falls squarely on gover- nance—governance at the state level and governance at the local govern- ment level, because these are the tiers closest to the citizens.

The federal government provides a superstructure and intervenes to help the states and local govern- ments, but the federal government cannot go around every state unless a state of emergency is declared, like what happened in Rivers State or what happened in Plateau during the (Olusegun) Obasanjo administration.

Unfortunately, everything is blamed on the federal government. People pass the buck to the feder- al government, whether rightly or wrongly. If a governor does not pro- vide good governance to his people and as a result there is insecurity in his area, the blame is still passed to the federal government. But Presi- dent Bola Tinubu will not go to any state and become the governor of that state. No. He is the President of this country, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Most of the problems happening are a result of bad gover- nance or absence of governance at the subnational level. Let me give you an example, crim- inality has taken over this country and is becoming the norm. But it is the responsibility of government to check criminals through the criminal justice system. At the state level, the Attorney General leads in terms of fighting crime and prosecuting cases, while the judiciary adjudicates.

The police are part of the criminal justice system. They are supposed to conduct investigations, make arrests, prevent crime, and detect crime. Their role is to prevent crime before it happens, detect it when it occurs, and nip it in the bud before it snow- balls into something bigger. Now, look at how things play out. Criminality has no tribe or religion. Sometimes, locals in collaboration with Fulani herders who rustle cattle engage in crime.

Yet nothing is done at the local government level or at the state level to check it. Instead, everything is left to the military. But these criminals live in communities; people know them. When these herd- ers move with their animals, they strike whenever they get the chance sometimes to retrieve stolen animals, sometimes as a retaliatory measure. Often, there’s a gap of two, three, four, or five days before a reprisal takes place. The question is: what has the local government done within that period to prevent it?

What has the state government done before the reprisal? The same thing applies to farm- ers. A farmer may be sleeping in his house in the evening while his farm is exposed. He comes out in the morn- ing and finds that his entire farm has been cleared. You have virtually killed the man, because that is his only source of livelihood. Nothing is done immediately to bring the cul- prits to book, or to put measures in place that can reassure him he will survive until the next planting sea- son.

That is the work of government. But when the man is left on his own, he decides to strike in reprisal, and this snowballs into a crisis. It be- comes a cycle. That is why we say once you deploy the armed forces or the military, their role is to provide military aid to civil authorities when the situation has gone beyond control and civil authorities have lost grip.

The military creates the enabling en- vironment for government to regain control and re-establish structures in those areas. This means government must work hand in hand with the military. They are there to assist. While they provide security, government must roll out programmes in conjunction with them. When people see these programmes, they begin to feel the impact of governance. Governance is not about m a k i n g noise or b u i l d i n g infrastruc- ture alone.

Governance is about the c o m m o n good. In fact, the fun- d a m e n t a l objectives and directive principles of state poli- cy—Chap- ter Two of our Consti- tution—pro- vide for the security and welfare of the citizens. That is the essence of the state. W h e n you do not provide se- curity, and when you do not pro- vide welfare for the citi- zens, there is a problem.

If citizens see that those who per- petrate evil are not pun- ished, then good people will begin to wonder why they are bother- ing to remain good—since they are the ones at the receiving end. It does not take long for such people to switch sides and join the bad. You then have a situation where both the good and the bad blend together, creating a big- ger problem. Now, let’s go beyond these crimes to minerals like gold. Just as they once spoke of “blood diamonds,” there is now “blood gold.” Some of these things are not even ideological.

For example, Boko Haram started as an ideology, which is why I always say you fight an ideology with a superi- or ideology. During the Cold War, no shot was fired, but the Soviet Union collapsed because Western capitalism and liberal democracy prevailed over communism and socialism. So the question is: why are these people fighting? This is what gov- ernment must find out. The truth is, many criminals are known, and some of them are even in government. If you listen to the accusations of cer- tain warlords, you’ll see the absurdi- ty.

They are invited for peace meet- ings, and they show up with arms and ammunition, sitting face-to-face with government officials. One won- ders if there is any real coordination between them and the Office of the National Security Adviser, the armed forces, the governors, or even the lo- cal government chairmen who facil- itate these peace meetings. But again, the root of the problem lies in the process of selecting leaders. Whether we like it or not, it is faulty.

Let me explain: if the President wants to appoint you as a minister today, you must undergo security screening and clearance. But if you want to be a governor, a senator, a member of the House of Assembly, a local govern- ment chairman, or even a councillor, is there any such clearance?

So you are advocating that all those who want to hold political positions should undergo security clearance?

Absolutely. Because these are people who will handle the security of lives and property. They will deal with national security. If someone is already part of a criminal gang and you put him in government, you have simply given him an official cover. Even if you do not put him there, the people themselves may impose him by force—using guns to coerce voters and then installing him in office.

I mean, you saw what played out in Borno State at one time, where several governorship candidates were cleared by Boko Haram, and how Ali Modu Sheriff eventually lost his senatorial seat. Nobody ex- pected Sheriff to have lost the sena- torial seat in Borno State, because he was a household name. He started as Senator Ali Sheriff, then later on as governor, and then he wanted to come back as senator.

It was not possible, but it happened. So you see, the leadership selec- tion process must be scrutinised, and not just at the political level. There is a very serious area we’ve left—traditional rulers. Before they appoint you as a traditional ruler, there must be security screening and clearance. There are so many of them that are creating and fan- ning embers of disunity and crisis in their areas of jurisdiction.

If you don’t do this properly, who is going to police them? A criminal master must protect his staff. Now, coming down to the North Central where you mentioned ide- ologies and other things, do I see that the minerals of the North Central are the ones causing these issues? You can’t isolate anything. They are all involved. There is noth- ing you isolate in national security. Minerals provide cheap and easy money.

It’s not regulated. If you hold your area and anyone tries to come in, you send him off. How do you send him off? You must create a militia, you must create a force to hold on to your area. Have you ever thought of how much gold—just a small weight—will cost? It is so simple to carry gold in a briefcase. You can carry about a hundred pieces in one briefcase, and that will be billions of naira.

How much will the government get from it? Noth- ing. Would it cost you anything to arm people? You spend N200 mil- lion to protect that area, and you make billions in one lift. That is why when the government tried to stop it at a time, we must also help the government. But who will help government? It is the citizens that are responsible for making governance responsive to people.

When the citizens are law-abiding and the government says don’t do this, they will not do it. It is only the few that you feel the prisons are there for them. But when you have 80% of the people involved, what magic will govern- ment do? And that brings me to the prob- lem of citizenship, patriotism, and responsibility.

Are we Nigerian cit- izens, or are we tribal or religious citizens? Are we patriotic to the nation, or to our tribes or our re- ligion? Where you have some re- ligious leaders speaking as if they are over and above the state—it is never done. You have a group of nations that form Nigeria, but they always say this nation, this nation, this nation. Which nation? Nations within nations.

These are terminologies government must start thinking about—through the National Ori- entation Agency and others—to stop it. If it is a cultural organisation of a people, yes, but it cannot be a nation. Because you have a group of nations within the nation, and the loyalty should be to that nation first

What is your assessment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in two years?

What do you want me to assess, and in what way? Since we’re talking about security, I’ve already addressed that. Remember, the armed f orces are just one instru- ment of national power, and they take their instructions from the President as Commander-in-Chief. But look at development in the North Central. Have you not heard people now drive from Abuja to Benue on an expressway?

And another road is under construction from Akwanga to Jos, Bauchi, and Gombe. Is that not part of the North Central? To Jos, yes. To Benue, yes. To Nasarawa, yes. Even Abuja it- self. These are all North Central.

The Akwanga Jos Road has been see action, They say they are rede- signing it, because the earlier design wasn’t good enough. Before, we had roads that became bad imme- diately after construction. This time, something more durable is being planned. I believe that is wonderful. Just recently, you heard the Vice President talking about railways. We are seeing concrete evidence. They are even talking about a bul- let-speed train in Nigeria. When I mentioned it to someone, he said, “If it’s Tinubu, he can do it.”

That was his comment. Our problem in this country is that we live in silos, and people are afraid of change. But change is the only constant in life. Some people would rather maintain the status quo because it keeps them comfort- able. Meanwhile, others are shout- ing that the North is neglected. But what have your governors done with the resources they received? I was a delegate at the 2014 Na- tional Conference. A former gov- ernor once told me he had never been to the famous hotel on the Dubai Island, but it was a Northern governor who invited him, booked an entire floor, and celebrated his birthday there.

That Southern gov- ernor admitted his own allocation was two or three times higher, yet he had never done such a thing. But his Northern colleague did—with state money. Everything was free. Now, in that same conference, someone stood up proudly and said the Federal Government had built Almajiri schools. And I asked: is it the Federal Government’s respon- sibility to build primary schools for you? And you are even boasting about it here? Are we serious about educating our children?

These are the same people who now cry that the North was neglect- ed. Yet they were in power for how many years? Some for 16 years or more, perpetually in government. What did they do with the rising number of out-of-school children— children who are ready recruits for bandits and terrorists? That is why the cycle continues. You kill 10 to- day, 40 more are recruited tomor- row. Someone without education can be led wrongly

And here we are, the same elites talking, while our industries have collapsed. Go to Dubai, London, other capitals—you will find hous- es owned by Northern elites. But at home, look at Kaduna. When I fin- ished primary school, some of my classmates applied to Kaduna Tex- tiles for jobs as Class Seven holders and got letters within two weeks. Where can you find that today? Go to Kakuri and see—it’s all dead. Go to Kano, see the dead in- dustries. Even here in Jos, look at the industrial area. In those days, by 9 p.m.

Airport Junction was like a market because the night shift was reporting for duty. Breweries, NAS- CO, all the factories were alive. Mar- ket women selling akara and food made money from the workers. The ripple effect was huge. The brewer- ies here were among the best. Today, it’s all gone. Northern elites are deceiving themselves. We must wake up. You don’t even want to acknowledge geopolitical allocations—you just lump everything together, which makes it easier to ignore the dis- parities.

Even at the state or local govern- ment level, you could get LPOs to supply stationery. Do you know how they procure stationery now?

Yes, there’s the Procurement Act and all that—but do the funds coming into the state and local governments actually circulate here? If they did, we would’ve seen changes. And that alone would reduce insecurity. It would.

Sir, there have been committees on resettlement and reconciliation toward peace in the state, both under past and present governments what has been your advice? Well, one of the members of such a committee recently spoke, what do you want me to add?

General (John) Sura told you what they did, and they gave their report. That is all a commit- tee can do. The committee hands over reports to government. It is government that implements. If you don’t understand how to implement, you call the com- mittee members back and ask them. Even when they provide strategies for implementation, if there are problems, you seek clarification.

But often, what you see is that committees are set up just to give breathing space and cre- ate the impression that government is working. What comes out of them? Many re- ports are gathering dust. Look at the Plateau Resolve—it was never fully implemented. Some people never saw justice. Look at the Niki Tobi Report, and others.

They exist, but without po- litical will, they remain unused. That’s the unfortunate thing. The bane of our democracy is that everything has been politicized—even criminality. When a crime is commit- ted, they ask: who is involved? Is he one of our boys? Is he our strong man? Is our political future tied to him? Then they handle him like an egg so he doesn’t break. And now we are reap- ing the results.

Now, about the 2014 CONFAB – state police was a key issue. There was a recommendation. Do you see this President implementing the CONFAB recommendations?

Some have been implemented by this administration. There’s even talk of separating the Office of the Attorney General from the Minister of Justice. That was part of the CONFAB. Ranch- ing too – part of that report. There are so many recommenda- tions, but they’re being done in silos and with modifications. Still, at least there’s a document to refer to.

In the CONFAB Report, we agreed that within eight to 10 years, there would be no roaming cattle in this country. States were supposed to have provided ranches. But how do you expect someone to ranch animals without even providing the ranches or the infrastructure? It’s too expensive for the average person.

The government, or even private investors should have built ranches. Then people would start farming the grass needed for the ranches. Then you start encouraging the Fulani herders to crossbreed their animals with exotic breeds so they can produce more milk and meat. But what happens instead?

Look at the motorcycle ban example. Is it working in this state? No. Why? Be- cause no alternative was provided. As you were coming here, did you see the people standing at the junction near Government House?

That’s the road the governor takes to the office. That’s the same road commissioners use. They all see it. Have you provided an alternative? If someone drops off at that junction, and they’re going further in—with luggage—how do they carry it? On their head? There should be authority behind a law.

When you pass a law, you must make sure that the law is im- plementable. There are always unin- tended consequences of any law, and you need to ask, How is this going to affect the citizens? You consider that first, then you provide structures to support it, and only then do you set an implementation date.

Which political party do you belong to? You haven’t been seeing me?

I’m APC.

What are the chances of APC in Pla- teau State come 2027?

Do you think people will just fold their arms and allow what happened in 2023 to repeat itself? Even from the avalanche of defec- tions happening—people are leaving that party in droves—you should know that the party is on its way out.

Look at the names that have left. And even those still in the party, perhaps they’re managing to get some little benefits here and there, but I’m sure very soon, many more will leave. Even just this (Wednesday) morn- ing, people came to me saying they wanted to join us. I told them, “Why not?

Our doors are open.” They want to leave PDP. I told them again, “Come. You’re welcome.” That happens almost every day. I’m an elder in the party. There are people who run the day-to-day affairs of the party, but as elders, we make sure they’re doing the right thing—for the sake of the party.

What is your View regarding State Police?

There’s been a lot of agitation around state police, but I believe much of it comes from a lack of awareness or historical context. Some people don’t know that we used to have regional and local government police. Some people confuse the police with the armed forces—they think state police would be like an army. But it’s not. The police is police; the armed forces are a different category entirely. Today, the federal police alone cannot handle bandits and terrorists.

That’s why the military was brought in. So which state do you think can have a police force that can handle this situation alone? People think that just by introduc- ing state police, security will automat- ically improve. It’s not so simple. Why was the regional and local government police scrapped in the first place? It was because of the Sir Henry Will- ink Commission Report—a commis- sion of inquiry to address the fears of the minorities and find ways to allay them.

As Nigeria was moving toward independence, minority groups pe- titioned Her Majesty’s Government, expressing fears of domination by ma- jority tribes: the Hausa-Fulani in the North, Yoruba in the West, and Igbo in the East. One of the instruments used in that oppression and suppression was the local police. Sir Henry Willinks the Vice Chancellor of Cambridge Uni- versity in the UK, was appointed to chair that commission. He came to Nigeria and did a thorough job. Many of his recommendations in- fluenced the creation of states by the military. Those recommenda- tions came from real concerns.

They asked for these states. It was all writ- ten down. And the military used those recommendations extensively. People don’t realise how much the military relied on that document. One of the recommendations was that the regional and local govern- ment police should be scrapped, and a Federal Police created instead. This was to protect the minorities, who were vulnerable under the strong and powerful regional gov- ernments at the time.

Those govern- ments were not willing to give up power—they were enjoying it. There was a police action going on leading up to the coup. There were serious crises. So, when the military took over, they imple- mented the Willink’s Report. They dissolved almost all the regional po- lice forces and absorbed them into the federal system.

The report also recommended that funding should be shared between the federal and regional governments—because, after all, the police serve both levels. That’s why, when people today shout about how states are contrib- uting to the federal police, I laugh. They don’t understand the origin of these arrangements. Today, the minorities are the ones shouting the most. But let’s be hon- est: what experiences are people having with Hisbah in the North?

Or with the way certain groups operate in the South-West or with IPOB in the South-East? If you don’t speak the language in some of these areas, you’re already guilty by as- sociation. Even within minority regions like Plateau, I tell people that the tyran- ny of minorities over minorities is often worse than the tyranny of majorities over minorities. So what model are we going to adopt? I have always said it: the colonial police were put up by the British to police the colonies, and so they were pitched against the citizens.

That’s why they were kept in barracks like the military, so you separate them, and they can be used brutally on the citizens. We continued with that concept when we got inde- pendence. Today, everybody wants barracks for the police. NDLEA is asking for barracks. Civil Defence is asking for barracks. Road Safe- ty wants barracks. Immigration, barracks. Customs, barracks.

Who have I not mentioned? All of them want barracks. Correctional Service wants barracks. Now EFCC, they want barracks. The military have a police force — the Military Police. You see them wearing red. They live in the bar- racks of soldiers. They don’t live outside, because if they live outside they cannot police the barracks. To- day, the civil police are living in bar- racks, and you want them to police the citizens. How do they police us? Because he has to leave the barracks and come.

How many have you seen along the road? There are no more beats. Even an off-duty policeman can respond immediately in times of cri- sis because he is living within the citizens, and he is the eye. What hap- pens is that he is part of the security architecture within that area. He sees strange movements, he keeps an eye on them, and he makes a report. But when he is in the barracks, how will he know what is happening on this street? Fundamentally, we have to look at some of these things.