Many Clubs Ready To Meet Osimhen’s Price Tag, Napoli Declare

Napoli have confirmed that several top clubs are prepared to meet the £75 million valuation for star striker Victor Osimhen, whose impressive performances have again caught the attention of Europe’s elite.

Napoli’s sporting director, Giovanni Manna, revealed that Osimhen’s demand is high among big clubs willing to invest heavily in the Nigerian forward after a permanent deal collapsed last summer.

Addressing recent rumours linking Osimhen with a permanent stay at Galatasaray following a possible loan, Manna dismissed the idea, citing the Turkish club’s financial limitations.

“Galatasaray do not have the budget to pay 75 million euros at the moment. Other teams that want Osimhen are ready to pay this amount,” he told Sabah newspaper Premier League club Newcastle are believed to be one of such clubs, while fans of top Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal have also launched a campaign for their club to sign Osimhen.

The Napoli director further disclosed that the Italian club could terminate the player’s loan transfer to Galatasaray in January, but only on the condition that they pay the Turkish club a certain sum of cash.

