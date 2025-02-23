Many church leaders lack training – Management expert

Share

…says only 1 out of 5 pastors has leadership training

Church Management training expert, Rev. Albert Aina, has proffered a solution to what he described as the lack of church management training and Christian leadership skills among many church leaders, saying only “one out of five pastors are trained.”

The Chief Executive Officer, of Christian Leadership Skills Inc., spoke alongside the Vice Chancellor of McPherson University, Prof. Francis Igbasan, at a press briefing before the Saturday, February 28, convocation of 42 pioneer students of the Executive Diploma in Church Management (online course) at McPherson University, Seriki, Sotayo, Ogun State.

The Researcher and District Overseer in Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, who strongly recommended training in Church Management said that mediocrity has been enthroned in churches as some leaders have no form of training or were exposed to wishy-washy and obsolete training.

Aina asserted that theological training was not enough for effective leadership and church management for the savvy and forward-thinking ministry leader in the 21st century, who wants to make a real difference in the community and the world.

Hence, the a need for adequate training in Church Management and sub-areas including Ministry Paradigm Shift, Digital Technology And Computer Operation In Church Management, Church Social Media And Church Marketing, Church Financial Management, Church Communications and Public Relations, Contemporary Church Laws and Statutory Laws.

He said some teachings in church leadership were to be overhauled as they were not in sync with modern-day realities, should the truth be told.

Meanwhile, Prof. Igbasan, noted that the Executive Diploma in Church Management is a collaboration between Christian Leadership Skills Inc. and McPherson University to train church leaders for impactful leadership.

The Vice-Chancellor stated: “We have gone through the curriculum and it is a program recommended for all church leaders who want to make a difference. Some of our lecturers are also part of well-trained facilitators.

“Whether you are a General Overseer, District Overseer, Regional Overseer, etc., it is very important to go through this program. Many people do not know this program exists, it is a programme very relevant to church leaders.

