Many Cheat Deaths In Oyo Community As Truck Rams Into Houses

Mother luck smiled on many residents of Iseyin Town in the Oke Ogun geo-political zone of Oyo State on Sunday as they escaped unhurt when a truck with a failed brake rammed into their houses unexpectedly.

According to checks by New Telegraph from some residents of the town, the truck, carrying bags of cement, lost control which led to the accident.

Aside from the houses that it rammed into, some shops in the area were also affected as properties worth millions of naira were destroyed.

Surprisingly, however, the driver of the truck and his apprentice could not be traced after the ugly incident as they had fled after the accident. Their whereabouts were said to be unknown as at the time of filing this report.

Many sympathizers including motorcycle riders converged on the scene, thanking God that no one was killed or hurt in the accident.