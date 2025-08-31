Many Celebrities Shunned Me After BBNaija Disqualification – Tacha

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate and entrepreneur, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has revealed the struggles she faced after her controversial disqualification from the “Pepper Dem” edition of the reality TV show.

In a recent interview on Pulse Hot Takes, the reality star disclosed that many Nigerian celebrities distanced themselves from her following the incident, treating her as though her career had come to an abrupt end.

READ ALSO:

“A lot of celebrities didn’t want to associate with me after the BBNaija disqualification. People concluded that it was over for me. But I was able to pick myself back up by going back to what I know best, making sales online, creating content, and working on becoming a better version of Tacha,” she said.

Despite the backlash and isolation, Tacha explained that she found the strength to rebuild her brand and continue pushing forward. She emphasised that while the experience was tough, it ultimately made her stronger.

When asked if she regrets her participation in the show, the outspoken star maintained that she has none.

“Absolutely not. I don’t regret anything. I try to live my life without regrets because, at the end of the day, there’s always a lesson to be learnt,” she concluded.