Many Benefits of Banana (Part 1)

According to research and paperwork done by an online group, Aparajita, Bananas are exceptionally healthy food that provide numerous health benefits. It is a versatile fruit that contains many nutrients, including vitamins A, B, C and E along with minerals like Potassium, Zinc, Iron and Manganese. Just as eating a Banana helps to keep your body in good health and great shape, applying banana on your hair and skin will help you to keep them in great condition.

Here are some amazing benefits:

Eating one banana a day, keeps beauty problems at bay. Consuming Banana itself has a lot of beauty benefits. Banana is a fruit that is rich in Potassium. Potassium is known to help in increasing blood circulation in the body, which in turn lead to glowing skin and enhances hair growth. Also, if you are trying to let go of habits like smoking or drinking coffee, that are actually really harmful for the skin and hair, in- crease your consumption of Ba- nanas.

Scientific studies prove that banana aids in curbing the craving for nicotine, caffeine and is a mood lifter and also helps in maintaining energy levels in the body. Thus Banana helps you to counter all the withdrawal symptoms that you face when you try to quit such habits. We all know how important it is to sleep well. Beauty experts have over time used the word ‘beauty sleep’. Banana has the essential nutrients that helps relax both body and mind naturally.

A good night’s sleep is essential for maintaining the health of your skin and hair. Melatonin is the sleep inducing hormone in the human body and Tryptophan is an amino-acid that is necessary for the production of this sleep hormone. Bananas not only contain large amounts of Tryptophan and Serotonin but also have very high carbohydrate content in them that helps the brain to utilize Tryptophan and Serotonin to produce the sleep hormone. Eating Banana few hours before you go to bed will help you in getting that essential beauty sleep and thus a refreshed and healthy skin.

For skin:

Banana fruit has nutrients that are essential for the skin. They contain significant amounts of Vi- tamin C and B6 which play vital role in maintaining the integrity and elasticity of the skin. In addition, the large amount of antioxidants and Manganese present in Banana protects the body from damage caused by Oxygen free radicals which lead to prema- ture aging of the skin. So, a major benefit from Banana is younger looking skin. Banana has about 75 per cent water by weight in it. Thus, Banana helps hydrate your skin and prevents it from drying and peeling. It is Natural Moisturiser.

Banana is a great natural moisturiser for your skin. The Vitamin A restores the lost moisture and repairs the damaged, dull and dry skin. To instantly moisturise dry and dull skin, you mash a ripe Banana and apply it on your face. Avoid contact with eyes. Leave it on your skin for 20-25 minutes and then wash it away with lukewarm water. You will instantly feel skin looking soft and supple.