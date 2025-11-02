Manufacturing: Unsold Goods, Shrinking Demand Threaten Industries’ Survival

Nigeria’s manufacturing sector is facing its toughest test in decades. Besieged by high inflation, weak consumer spending, rising energy costs and a tightening credit market, the sector stands at a dangerous crossroads. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports.

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in its 2024 Annual Report released recently has painted a grim picture one that industry experts say could mark the beginning of an industrial decline unless urgent action is taken.

The report revealed that unsold finished goods surged to an all-time high of ₦2.14 trillion, an 87.72 per cent jump from 2023 levels. At the same time, manufacturers spent more than ₦1.11 trillion on self generated energy, as grid power remained unreliable and costly.

But behind those alarming numbers lies a deeper crisis-demand destruction. As inflation erodes consumer income, households now spend about 70 per cent of their earnings on transportation and energy, leaving little to purchase locally made goods.

The result is an economy where factories keep producing what Nigerians can no longer afford to buy.

Warning signs of a sector under siege

For months, MAN had been warning of an unfolding industrial storm but the latest report shows that the threat is now fully realised. “Manufacturers are operating in survival mode,” said Segun Ajayi Kadir, Director General of MAN. “When consumers can barely afford food and fuel, everything else becomes secondary.

Factories cannot survive in such an environment.” Experts say Nigeria’s manufacturing sector contributes around 10 per cent to GDP.

Yet, it provides one of the largest employment bases in the formal economy. A collapse in the sector would therefore have severe implications — not just for jobs, but for government revenue, exports, and national self-reliance.

Unsold inventory: Invisible enemy

At the heart of the crisis is the unsold inventory pile-up ₦2.14 trillion worth of goods sitting idle in the manufacturers’ warehouses. Sunday Telegraph reports that the phenomenon cuts across industries-food and beverages, textiles, household goods, plastics, and pharmaceuticals.

This is as many firms have been forced to scale down production or suspend operations entirely. According to MAN’s data, the food, beverages, and tobacco segment saw one of the steepest increases in stock accumulation, followed by textiles and apparel, where unsold goods rose by more than 90 per cent.

“When products don’t move, cash flow dries up,” said Dr. Muda Yusuf, Director of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE). “Unsold goods mean locked capital, higher storage costs, and the inability to pay workers or suppliers.

It’s a slow death.” Some factories have turned warehouses into “holding bays” for goods that might never sell. Others are resorting to deep discounts just to clear space, often selling below cost,” says Dr Yusuf.

Burning burden of Energy Cost

The 2024 MAN report highlighted a troubling pattern as power supply from the national grid remained unreliable, manufacturers relied heavily on self-generated electricity. Spending on alternative energy sources rose to ₦1.11 trillion, up sharply from ₦812 billion in 2023.

Diesel, which averaged ₦1,500 per litre during much of the year, became a major expense. For small and medium-sized factories, energy now accounts for between 35 and 45 per cent of production costs. “This is the most expensive time to produce in Nigeria,” said Francis Meshioye, MAN President.

“When you combine high fuel prices, exchange rate volatility, and weak consumer demand, the result is stagnation.” Economists call it the energy paradox: manufacturers are paying more to produce goods that consumers can no longer afford, deepening the unsold inventory problem.

Deadly duo of Inflation, interest rates

Nigeria’s inflation averaged 34.8 per cent in 2024 — the highest in over two decades. Prices of essentials — food, transport, and energy — skyrocketed, eroding disposable income. In response, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) maintained a tight monetary stance, hiking its benchmark rate to 27.5 per cent by December.

Commercial banks followed suit, with lending rates reaching 30 per cent and above. For manufacturers, that meant one thing: no affordable credit. “Manufacturers cannot access working capital at 30 per cent interest and still remain competitive,” Ajayi-Kadir said.

“We are being squeezed between inflation and monetary tightening.” High rates have discouraged investment in new plants and reduced output across industrial clusters in Lagos, Ogun, and Kano.

Factories shutting down, workers sent home MAN’s report revealed that over 18,000 factory jobs were lost in 2024, while hundreds of companies either shut down or relocated to neighbouring countries.

In industrial estates like Agbara, Ikeja, and Sharada, empty warehouses and idle machines tell the story. A mid-sized food processor in Ogun State, said its monthly sales had fallen by 40 per cent.

“We have products worth hundreds of millions sitting in storage,” the managing director said. “Distributors complain that transport alone eats up their profit margins. So, they’re lifting less stock.” The ripple effect extends beyond factory gates. Suppliers, transporters, and retailers all face shrinking orders.

Experts warn of a looming industrial collapse

Economists and industry watchers say the manufacturing sector is approaching a tipping point. “This is not a cyclical slowdown,” warned Professor Uche Uwaleke, a capital markets scholar.

“It’s a structural breakdown driven by policy shocks subsidy removal, currency depreciation, and poor power infrastructure.”

He argued that unless purchasing power was restored, factories will continue to pile up unsold stock. “Manufacturing cannot thrive when demand is in freefall,” he said.

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) also expressed concern. Its DirectorGeneral, Dr. Chinyere Almona, said: “We are at risk of deindustrialisation. Inflation control is important, but we must strike a balance that doesn’t kill production.”

How unsold inventory affects the broader economy

The unsold goods crisis doesn’t just hurt manufacturers, it affects the entire economy. When factories can’t sell their products, they reduce output and cut jobs, lowering income across supply chains. This leads to reduced tax revenue, falling industrial GDP, and weaker investor confidence.

According to CPPE’s Yusuf: “A prolonged inventory crisis can trigger a manufacturing recession. Firms begin to lay off workers, banks face rising non-performing loans, and government revenue declines.”

He added that the growing stockpile also discourages foreign investors, who see it as evidence of weak domestic demand and policy inconsistency.

A roadmap for recovery: What needs to change

While the MAN report painted a bleak picture, it also offered a way forward. The solutions, experts say, require coordinated action between government and industry.

• Restore purchasing power through targeted interventions Economists agree that reviving consumer demand is the first step. The government could offer temporary reliefs such as reducing VAT on essential goods, providing public transport subsidies, or increasing minimum wage in line with inflation. “When people can buy, production resumes,” Ajayi-Kadir said. “No economy can tax or regulate its way out of a demand collapse.”

• Stabilise energy supply and reduce costs Manufacturers are calling for massive investments in grid reliability and industrial gas infrastructure. In the short term, MAN suggests allowing manufacturers access to dedicated industrial electricity tariffs, and tax incentives for firms that adopt renewable energy. “Energy security is the backbone of industrialisation,” said Meshioye. “Without affordable power, we cannot compete even within Africa.”

• Ease financing constraints MAN is advocating for a special manufacturing intervention fund, providing single-digit interest loans and long-term financing windows for working capital and expansion. The group also urged the Central Bank to review the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), which has locked up funds that could be lent to productive sectors.

• Enforce local content and government patronage The association wants strict implementation of Executive Order 003, which mandates government agencies to prioritise made-in-Nigeria goods. “If government at all levels buys locally produced materials, it would immediately create off-take for manufacturers,” Ajayi-Kadir said. Such patronage, experts argue, would help clear existing stockpiles while supporting local industries.

• Promote backward integration and export diversification Long-term competitiveness, analysts say, depends on sourcing more raw materials locally and expanding export markets within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). “Export-driven manufacturing can absorb excess production,” said economist, Dr. Tunde Akinwumi. “But Nigeria must first fix logistics, customs bottlenecks, and exchange-rate volatility.”

Role of policy stability

Perhaps, the loudest plea from manufacturers is for policy consistency. Frequent changes in tariffs, taxes, and forex rules, they argued, have made long-term planning almost impossible.

“Investors need predictability,” said Almona of the LCCI. “Every new policy comes with unintended consequences that ripple through the value chain. Stability is key to recovery.”

A fight for survival

For now, the sector is in survival mode. Many firms have scaled back production to match weak demand, while others are investing in smaller, low-cost product lines targeted at price-sensitive consumers.

But industry leaders warn that without urgent support, Nigeria could face a wave of factory closures reminiscent of the 1980s structural adjustment era.

Ajayi-Kadir’s warning is blunt: “If the government fails to act, Nigeria risks losing its manufacturing backbone. The unsold goods in our warehouses today could become abandoned factories tomorrow.”

The way forward

To prevent that outcome, experts propose a multi-pronged rescue plan: Restore consumer confidence and purchasing power. Lower production costs, particularly energy. Improve access to credit for manufacturers. Stabilise the exchange rate and streamline import tariffs.

Strengthen infrastructure to support domestic value chains. “The solution must be comprehensive,” said Yusuf. “You can’t fix manufacturing by treating only one symptom. It’s an ecosystem energy, finance, logistics, and demand all matter.”

Conclusion:

A make-or-break moment Nigeria’s manufacturing sector stands at a turning point. The ₦2.14 trillion worth of unsold goods is more than a statistic; it is a warning signal of economic imbalance, a sign that the nation’s productive base is crumbling under the weight of its own costs.

Unless the government and private sector act decisively to restore demand, stabilise policies, and reduce the cost of doing business, the industrial dreams of Africa’s largest economy could fade into memory.

Ajayi Kadir’s parting words capture the urgency: “Our factories are not asking for bailouts. We’re asking for an economy, where people can buy what we produce. Because when production stops, everything else jobs, growth, and hope stops too.”