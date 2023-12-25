Manufacturing: Stakeholder seeks responsible business practice for sustainability

The Managing Director, BAT West and Central Africa, Yarub Al-Bahrani, has said that the company initiated the Private Sector Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Forum to address the need for sustainable and responsible practices in the manufacturing sector.

Yarub disclosed this at the maiden edition of the Private Sector ESG Forum hosted by British American Tobacco (BAT) Nigeria in partnership with Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC), Nigerian Climate Innovation Centre (NCIC), Stanbic IBTC, Enactus Nigeria, Sterling One Foundation, International Breweries, Private Sector Advisory Group (PSAG) and Blue Echo Foundation to promote sustainable future.

The event brought together corporate organisations, investors, government, and thought leaders to chart the path for accountability and responsible business practices in the manufacturing sector.

According to Yarub, “the Private Sector ESG Forum was initiated to address the need for sustainable and responsible practices in the manufacturing sector.

“The vision behind the forum is to create a platform that connects industry players, bridges knowledge gaps, and promotes the adoption of sustainable business practice for inclusive growth and shared prosperity.”

He mentioned that BAT had made a bold commitment to create ‘A Better Tomorrow’ by reducing the health impact of its business and delivering sustainable value for its stakeholders – the society, the people, and its consumers and shareholders.

“Our ambition to create a better tomorrow transcends mere rhetoric; it encapsulates our keen belief that we have a role, an obligation to be stewards of change. “