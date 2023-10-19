Manufacturing: N75bn Intervention Fund Not Enough–MAN

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has clarified that despite commending President Bola Tinubu’s approval of N75 billion intervention fund for the country’s manufacturing sector, the fund is not enough to revive the sector amidst continued inflation and exchange rate volatility. The President of MAN, Otunba Francis Meshioye, made this known to New Tele- graph in Lagos. According to him, looking at the current rate of inflation and daily exchange rate volatility, those in government would know that the N75 billion intervention fund is nothing to write home about.

It’s just an amount one or two manufacturing firms would need in its expansion projects, to talk less of dedicating that to the entire manufacturing industry in the country. Meshioye noted that, no doubt, the N75 billion intervention fund was a vibrant policy in the right direction for the country’s manufacturing sector, since funding is key to catalysing the sector. But looking at the current reality on ground, with the continued inflation rate and exchange rate of naira to a dollar at the parallel market, the N75 billion intervention fund cannot go anywhere in changing the tides in the country’s manufacturing sector, currently and in the long term.

He said: “On the N75 billion intervention fund pledge made available to the manufacturing sector by government, this is fine. But you know that there is something said that when you are given money, you don’t say, it is small or big; you would first collect it, and you will now ask for more. “We in (MAN) welcome it, and, we appreciate it, in all honesty. It is a nice gesture indeed from the government. I think, we give Mr. President kudos for this, for deeming it fit to do this for us (lo- cal manufacturers).

“So, the allocation is being considered as little as it is by MAN for local manufacturers. It will be effectively used for those taking part in some areas of their needs. But you and I will know that N75 billion will not even go a long way in solving the problems in our manufacturing sector. “Yes, you can mention a few contents that can take care of this N75 billion grant given to the manufacturing sector by government. And that is the case and end of it. “However, we believe that it will be judiciously used to certain extent in the manufacturing sector. But the funds would have been re- markable if there were no other contending issues in our economy currently.

“Supposedly, dollar still remains at N600/$, you would know how much the N75 billion will be in dollars. But in a situation when the dollar goes to N1000, then you are talking about less amount of this in dollar denomination, and you want to look at the real value of the money, not the quantum of the figure. “So we are bringing in raw materials or machineries and the quantity you will buy now is less than what you could have bought when the dollar was N600/$. “So, there are other factors that you are competing with and it has eroded the importance of the value of that money that manufacturers were promised.

“Like I said, we thank the Federal Government for it, but N75 billion cannot go a long way in solving the problems in our manufacturing sector in Nigeria currently,” Meshioye added. On the effects of the rising dollar exchange rate on the sector, the MAN President explained that the only way out is for Nigerians to consume what is produced locally to lessen the burden on running after dollar for importation of everything. The industrialist said: “Like I said to you, when you have a lot of goods produced locally and are consumed here too, then you do not need to import them from abroad.

“One of the first things government should do is to ensure we are consuming goods that are produced locally. The more we consume these products locally, the better for everyone, even the people in the government themselves, because they have less problems to tackle with in terms of giving dollars to everyone in the country. They can now channel funds to key sectors of the economy, not like they are currently doing. “The effect is that by not having forex, the cost of goods will continue to push up, prices of goods will go up, inflation will continue to go up, and you and I, will not have money to buy quality standard goods at high prices locally.

But that is not a good thing in any case.” It would be recalled that President Tinubu, a few months back, said: “To strengthen the manufacturing sector, increase its capacity to expand and create good paying jobs, we are going to spend N75 billion between July 2023 and March 2024. “Our objective is to fund 75 enterprises with great poten- tial to kick-start a sustainable economic growth, accelerate structural transformation and improve productivity. “Each of the 75 manufacturing enterprises will be able to access N1billion credit at nine per cent per annum with maximum of 60 months repayment for long term loans and 12 months for working capital.

“Our administration recognises the importance of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and the informal sector as drivers of growth.