Manufacturing as Underlying Tool to Achieve $1TRN Economy

As the Federal Government makes good its intention to actualise a $1 trillion economy by 2030, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has reaffirmed its readiness to play a key role in achieving the proposed target, Taiwo Hassan reports

The country’s manufacturing sector has been battered by inherent macroeconomic challenges, especially high inflation rate and plummeting exchange rate. Despite these challenges, the willingness to be the engine room and life wire of the economy has never been in doubt as local manufacturers are still bent on attaining full scale production of goods. With government’s desire to vigorously pursue and attain a $1 trillion economy by 2030, the role of the country’s manufacturing sector comes to the front burner in the quest to play a vital role in the target.

MAN

In a bid to demonstrate the unflinching support to participate effectively, including playing a leading role towards achieving the proposed target, MAN, the umbrella body of all local and foreign manufacturers in the country, has come out to express its readiness towards the success of the target. The move by MAN may not be unconnected to the belief that the country’s manufacturing sector holds the ace in the bid to fulfilling the expectation. The Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, emphasised that the country’s manufacturing sector was in the best position to fast track the proposed Presidential target for the economy amid the quagmire in the economy. According to him, local manufacturers are ready to contribute their quota to achieve the set objective of a $1 million economy for Nigeria, only that bottlenecks needed to be removed in the sector for manufacturers to thrive.

Monetary policy

According to the MAN DG, for the manufacturing sector to participate fully, the hierarchyof the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) must show the responsiveness and genuine desire to assist the sector forthrightly. He explained that CBN must develop a sustainable framework to channel credit into the manu- facturing sector, outside the direct intervention. Additionally, the MAN boss stated that the apex bank should mobilise commercial banks to intentionally provide long term single digit interest loans to the manufacturing sector to fast-track the actualisation. Ajayi-Kadir noted that CBN must come to the aid of the country’s manufacturing sector this time to achieve the plan. He explained that no economy in the world thrive with- out its manufacturing sector, thereby urging Nigeria to take a cue from developed countries that have placed industrial sector on the front burner of their GDP growth. According to him, the current CBN hierarchy must work closely with MAN and other members of the organised private sector (OPS) to reshape the country’s manufacturing sector.

Expectations

The MAN DG said that the apex bank should allow forex access for importation of vital industrial inputs that are currently not available locally. Also, MAN offered to be part of a monitoring and evaluation team to ensure that government gets value for incentives offered to achieve this objective. In addition, Ajayi-Kadir explained that the apex bank must prioritise forex and credit allocation to the manufacturers and reduce the number of BDCs into large and well-established operators to curb their excesses and untowards operations through effective management and supervision. T”CBN must encourage inflow of foreign direct investment into pre-determined and domestic production-enhancing businesses. Should intentionally guide diaspora remittances into non-oil sectors, especially manufacturing to aid forex inflows and curb rising inflation,” he said.

The economic expert stressed: “The CBN should intensify its collaboration with the fiscal authority; Federal Ministry of Finance and by extension the Tariff Technical Committee (TTC) for proper policy alignment on the appropriate HS Codes for items that Nigeria has sufficient capacity to discourage importation and save scarce foreign ex- change.” Also, the MAN boss pointed out that the Dr. Olayemi Cardo- so-led CBN team must maintain all measures to boost the level of liquidity and degree of transpar- ency in the official forex window even as the backlog of $7 billion forex obligations is being cleared. For instance, they should man- age the floating exchange rate system within an acceptable lower and upper band, pending the actualisation of a net-exporting economy aspirations.

Reforms

Ajayi-Kadir stressed that the on- going tax reforms and the envisaged bank recapitalisation would frontally address the challenges of multiple taxation and poor access to credit that have continued to limit manufacturing sec- tor performance, if successfully implemented. This, to him, is key towards achieving the proposed Presidential target. Also, he pointed out that MAN expected dynamic implementation of the Electricity Act 2023, which will increase private investment in renewable energy, enhance energy efficiency and improve electricity supply to the manufacturing sector. He said: “The improved electricity supply will ameliorate the issue of inadequacy, reduce the disruptions occasioned by frequent out- ages and in turn improve energy security.”

Conclusion

Ajayi-Kadir said removing the inherent bottlenecks employed by the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) hindering trade facilitation would be very apt and key to the country’s manufacturing sector contributing immensely to achieving the FG’s $1 trillion economy by 2030.