Manufacturers Spent N238bn On Alternative Power In H1’24 — MAN

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has admitted that electricity supply to industries showed some improvement in first half of the year (H1) 2024, with average daily supply hours increasing to 11.28 hours per day.

However, the association noted that the increase in electricity tariffs by over 200 per cent imposed by DisCos significantly raised the cost of electricity for manufacturers.

This, coupled with ongoing power outages, placed additional financial strain on the sector. Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, explained that the cost of providing alternative power continued to rise, with manufacturers spending N238.31 billion on alternative energy sources in H1’24, a 7.69 per cent increase from H2’23.

According to him, the surge in cost was driven by higher prices of diesel, gas, and other energy sources, as well as the need for manufacturers to invest in self-energy generation due to unreliable power supply from the national grid.

While speaking on the nation’s capacity utilisation, the MAN DG stated that in Nigeria, capacity utilisation in the manufacturing sector showed a slight year-on-year decline to 56.4 per cent in H1’24, from 56.5 per cent in H1’23.

However, there was a 2.8 percentage point increase compared to H2’23, reflecting some recovery. He pointed out that the sector faced significant challenges, including high energy costs due to a 200 per cent increase in electricity tariffs, forex scarcity, and declining consumer demand.

He added that these factors collectively resulted in elevated operational costs and a difficult business environment for manufacturers. On raw material sourcing, AjayiKadir stated: “The manufacturing sector’s local raw material sourcing improved slightly to 56.03 per cent in H1’24, up from 55.4 per cent in H1’23.

This modest increase indicates a gradual shift towards local sourcing, driven by difficulties in obtaining foreign exchange.

“However, some sectors, like non-metallic mineral products and textile, apparel & footwear, faced declines in local sourcing, reflecting the challenges of shifting away from imported raw materials.”

Speaking further on manufacturing investments, the MAN helmsman explained that investment in the manufacturing sector continued to rise, reaching N250.13 billion in H1’24, a 29.63 per cent yearon-year increase.

However, this increase is primarily due to the depreciation of the naira, which inflated the cost of importing machinery and other essential assets.

“In real terms, investment spending did not increase, as manufacturers focused on maintaining current production levels rather than expansion due to the challenging economic environment,” he said.

