Manufacturers Seek N905bn Foreign Palm Oil To Meet Demand

Share

Following high price and low production, manufacturers have ordered 475,000 tonnes of crude palm oil valued at N905 billion ($548.6 million) to meet industry demand and consumption in 2025.

Despite the increase in the price of the produce from $889 to $943 (N1.55 million) per tonnes within one month, a tonne of palm oil in Nigeria is N2.8 million, leading to 45 per cent difference.

Apart from the current price, it was gathered that importers would pay additional $212 per tonne as cost, insurance and freight (CIF) for February and March shipments from Malaysia.

According to a global trade portal, Index Mundi, manufacturing firms in the country have booked for 475,000 tonnes of the produce as against the 2024’s 443, 548 tonnes imports.

Malaysian exports of palm oil and related products totaled $22 billion (MYR99.3 billion) between January and November 2024, an increase of $2.8 billion (MYR12.5 billion) compared to the same period in 2023.

Between January 2023 and October, 2024, Nigerian ports also took delivery of 443,548 metric tonnes of crude palm oil valued at N694 billion ($393.4 million).

Import statistics obtained from Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position indicated that 139,505 metric tonnes of crude palm oil valued at N210 billion ($124 million) were shipped from Malaysia, apart from imports from Thailand and Vietnam, leading to 31.5 per cent drop from the 2023 shipments.

Between July and October, 2024, it was learnt that 43, 391 tonnes were ferried to Lagos and Tincan Island ports by four vessels as Josepdam at Tincan Island Port took took delivery of 28,000 tonnes from High Mariner with 17,000 tonnes and MT Champion Star, 11,000 tonnes.

The NPA’s shipping data indicated that two vessels offloaded 15,391 tonnes of the produce at the Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited , Lagos Port from Aleyna Mercan with 3,446 tonnes and Constantios, 11,9452 tonnes.

Recall that palm oil stake – holders in the country had so – licited the technical support of Council of Palm Oil Pro – ducing Countries (CPOPC) to boost production and improve livelihood of smallholder farmers across the country.

Meanwhile, the National President of National Palm Produce Association of Nigeria (NPPAN), Amb. Alphonsus Inyang, called for the council’s support in the area of technological transfer, capacity building and provision of hybrid inputs to enhance production capacity of smallholder farmers being the highest producers of oil palm in the country.

He called for the formation of global alliance of smallholder farmers to enable them has a unified voice globally towards policy makers and implementers on issues affecting them.

Inyang said: “The alliance is purposely to share knowledge; information that bothers on the challenges they face in the industry’s growth and aspiration for prosperity.

The convergence is geared towards good lives and enhance livelihood of households and communities at large.

“We want CPOPC to act as a convergence or as an enabler to make this happen globally; this is one of the things we want you to midwife so that it can help us to move forward.’’

The president stressed that Nigeria becoming an observer to the council would be paramount to the association and the country in general.

Inyang added that the training and knowledge transfer had been the major aspiration to increase yield, saying that Nigeria membership of CPOPC could exposed the country to technologies that would to improve its position in Oil Expansion Ratio (OER) in palm oil and palm kernel.

According to him, CPOPC’s support would assist the country in fighting poverty, increase lives and livelihood, improvement of health and economic prosperity of rural communities using oil palm.

Also, the Secretary General of CPOPC, Dr Rizal Lukman said that the council was on tour in Nigeria to seek its collaboration as a member of CPOPC, noting that their visit from Malaysia and Indonesia was purposely to bring back the glory of Nigeria as the origin and number one palm oil producing nation through self sufficiency and food security to African continent.

According to him, “given the importance of palm oil to Malaysia and Indonesia, Nigeria can also make palm oil its backbone as applicable in our countries.”

Share

Please follow and like us: