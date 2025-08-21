Manufacturers Laud Zedvance Finance For Sustained Support For SMEs, Growth Initiatives

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has lauded leading financial services company, Zedvance Finance, for its continued support of Small and Medium Scale (SME) business owners as well as its growth initiatives across the country.

This commendation was made at the Nigeria Manufacturing & Equipment/Nigerian Raw Materials (NME/ NIRAM) Expo 2025, organized by MAN in partnership with the Raw Materials Research & Development Council (RMRDC) in Lagos recently.

Speaking at the event, the Assistant Director, Corporate Affairs and Communications, MAN, Dr. Segun Alabi, described the expo as a hub where industry stakeholders gather to network and exchange ideas on advancing the manufacturing sector in Nigeria. He then noted that the association is equipped to execute its initiatives seamlessly with the support of strategic stakeholders like Zedvance Finance.

Alabi said: “We are glad to have Zedvance exhibit at this event because they are a key stakeholder to our members, manufacturers, researchers, and other raw material producers. By financing their projects, Zedvance ensures that businesses thrive, which in turn grows our economy and reduces dependency on imported goods.

“This aligns with the Federal Government’s ‘Nigeria First’ initiative, ensuring that we produce what we consume and consume what we produce.” Commenting, the Chief Product & Strategy Officer, Zedvance Finance Limited, Ayooluwa Oladimeji, thanked the MAN for the recognition and assured that the company remains committed to providing innovative financial services that will continue to empower manufacturers and drive sustainable economic growth.

He described Zedvance’s approach as “partnerships first”, stressing that the company leverages technology, product innovation, and a deep understanding of the manufacturing industry to develop a unique set of solutions for individuals and businesses. “At Zedvance, we take a valuechain, ecosystem-based approach to solving problems.

We offer financing for input vendors that serve manufacturers through invoice discounting, purchase order financing, and logistics asset financing. “We also provide inventory financing so that large-scale distributors, wholesalers, and retailers can easily purchase finished products from manufacturers using our financing and payment solutions.

“Rather than burdening manufacturers with providing distributor financing themselves, we take on that responsibility so they can direct their working capital towards other critical aspects of their businesses,” Oladimeji said.