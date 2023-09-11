Manufacturers Laud Outcomes Of Tinubu’s India Trip

The Basic Metal, Iron and Steel Products Manufacturers, a sectoral arm of the Manufacturer Association of Nigeria (MAN), has commended President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for his superlative performance at the just concluded Nigeria-India economic roundtable in India.

The group particularly applauded the President for attracting the sum of $14 billion investment to boost the nation’s economy, adding that the feats recorded by the Tinubu-led administration within 100 days of its inauguration would, no doubt, accelerate economic recovery and business growth in the steel sector.

A statement issued on Monday in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, by the Chairman of the group, Dr. Kamoru Yusuf, said: “The Iron and Steel sector if given the required attention and necessary support, is capable of ensuring accelerated growth of the nation’s economy.

Dr. Yusuf, who is also the Group Managing Director of KAM Holding Limited, a wholly owned indigenous Iron and Steel Industry in Nigeria, added that “President Tinubu has by all standards demonstrated his love and readiness to support industrialists.

“We, in the Iron and Steel sector of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), are ready to support his administration with data, workable templates, and road maps that will support Mr. President in his endeavour to succeed on his mandate.

“As major stakeholders in Nigeria’s Project, we received this news with huge excitement and a sense of fulfillment and hope that the breakthrough will further change the game of operations as ‘Risk Takers’ in the nation’s business environment. We pledge our unalloyed support to your administration towards ensuring and providing enabling atmospheres for industrialists to continue to thrive.”

The statement also emphasized that “President Tinubu’s exceptional efforts in attracting such a substantial investment for Nigeria’s steel sector deserve standing ovation and applause.”

The group also promised to continue to support the Minister of Steel Development, Alhaji Shuaibu Audu, in the discharge of his duties at all times.