Manufacturers, Importers To Benefit From Lekki Port’s Green Channel

The management of Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (LPLEL), promoters of Lekki Deep Seaport, has said manufacturers, exporters, and businesses serving time-sensitive regional and international markets will benefit immensely from the new Green Channel (GC) approved by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for cargo clearance.

It added that the streamlined process eliminates traditional bottlenecks, while creating a more competitive trading environment for Nigeria, noting that the green channel was designed to accelerate free zone cargo clearance and enhance trade efficiency.

Also, the channel is a dedicated, customs controlled logistics framework that enables faster processing and movement of cargo from vessel discharge through an expedited clearance system under full customs supervision. The initiative significantly reduces cargo turnaround time while maintaining strict regulatory compliance.

At the official commissioning of the green channel in Lagos, the Managing Director of Lekki Port, Wang Qiang, represented by the Chief Commercial Officer, Yi Chengwei, described the development as a major milestone in the port’s commitment to operational excellence and trade facilitation.

He explained: “The operationalisation of the Green Channel reinforces Lekki Port’s position as a next-generation deep sea port built to global standards.

By collaborating closely with the Nigeria Customs Service and the Lagos Free Zone, we are ensuring that cargo clearance timelines are reduced from the conventional 24–48 hours to mere hours, with reconciliation completed seamlessly under customs supervision.

This translates to lower logistics costs, reduced dwell time, and improved supply chain predictability for port users.” Also, the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, commended the initiative, describing it as consistent with the service’s broader trade facilitation and modernisation agenda.

Adeniyi stated that the initiative supports ongoing efforts to modernise customs processes and improve the ease of doing business in Nigeria. He added: “The Nigeria Customs Service remains committed to enabling legitimate trade while ensuring full compliance with regulatory standards.

“The Green Channel at Lekki Port demonstrates how strategic collaboration and innovation can enhance cargo clearance efficiency, reduce the cost of doing business, and strengthen Nigeria’s standing as a leading maritime hub in West Africa.”