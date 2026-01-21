Manufacturers, Importers Lose N700bn Annually To Shipping Lines

About N700 billion illegal shipping charges are being incurred by manufacturers, importers and consumers annually over loopholes in shipping regulations in the port industry.

A Nigerian maritime advocacy group, Sea Empowerment and Research Center (SEREC) said that persistent regulatory gaps in the governance of port and shipping charges will continue to affect the Nigerian economy if not addressed by the government.

Also, it noted that it could worsen the inflationary pressures and undermine the country’s competitiveness in regional trade.

In a memorandum dated January 14, 2026, and addressed to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy through the Permanent Secretary and the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), the research and advocacy group presented a post-protest assessment of recent disruptions at the Apapa port corridor and their wider economic implications.

The memorandum, signed by Head of Research at SEREC, Eugene Nweke, followed recent street-style protests by freight forwarding practitioners over increases in shipping line and terminal charges, which culminated in the physical shutdown of a shipping company’s operations and significant disruption to port activities.

While acknowledging the NSC’s subsequent intervention directive that temporarily suspended the contentious charges, the center also said that the episode exposed deeper systemic weaknesses in port charges regulation.

It noted that the Apapa port corridor handles over 60 per cent of Nigeria’s containerised imports, conservatively estimated at between 1.5 million and 1.8 million Twenty Equivalent Unit (TEUs) annually, adding that a marginal increase of between N150,000 and N250,000 per container translates into an additional annual cost burden of N225 billion to N450 billion on the economy.

These costs, it said, were inevitably passed on to manufacturers, importers, small and medium-scale enterprises, and final consumers. The organisation observed that port and shipping charges now account for as much as 30 to 40 per cent of the total landed cost of some imports, warning that unchecked increases in logistics costs function as a hidden inflation tax, undermining national efforts to control rising prices.

Citing conservative estimates, Nweke also explained that every 10 per cent increase in logistics costs was associated with a 1.5 to 2 per cent rise in consumer prices, particularly affecting food items, pharmaceuticals and industrial inputs.

While recognising the legitimacy of stakeholders’ grievances over rising charges, he faulted the methods adopted during the protests, estimating that physical shutdowns of port operations cost the economy between N3 billion and N5 billion daily in delayed cargo clearance, demurrage, storage charges and lost productivity, saying that such actions expose practitioners and associations to potential civil liability claims running into tens of billions of naira, further weakening an already fragile sector.

The memorandum also highlighted regulatory ambiguity as a major concern, explaining that the lack of a clear distinction between tariff consultation and tariff approval creates uncertainty for operators and investors.

According to Nweke, investor surveys consistently show that regulatory unpredictability increases required returns on investment by three to five per cent, a factor that ultimately drives up port service costs, criticising what it described as reactive regulatory interventions, warning that actions taken only after disruptions have occurred signal institutional weakness and increase the likelihood of recurring disputes.

Such cycles, it said, heighten the risk of repeated economic shocks to port operations and national supply chains. Outlining the broader policy implications, he said that if current gaps persist, Nigeria could face rising logistics-driven inflation adding between 0.7 and 1.2 percentage points to headline inflation annually, erosion of competitiveness that could divert 10 to 15 per cent of West African transit cargo to neighbouring ports, and reputational damage that could undermine the Marine and Blue Economy’s projected contribution of between N7 trillion and N10 trillion to GDP over the medium term.

To address these challenges, the organisation recommended the institutionalisation of a binding national tariff review and approval framework, including mandatory cost-justification disclosures by service providers. It estimated that such measures could reduce unjustified charges by 10 to 20 per cent, yielding annual savings of between N200 billion and N400 billion for the economy.