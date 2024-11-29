Manufacturers Gather In Enugu, Suggest Ways To Revive Nigeria’s Economy

Share

Stakeholders in the manufacturing sector have called for urgent investment and strategic support to revitalise Nigeria’s economy through non-oil exports.

The appeal was made at the 36th Annual General Meeting of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Anambra/Ebonyi/Enugu Chapter, held in Enugu on Friday, themed “Revitalising Nigeria’s Economy Through Manufacturing-Driven Non-Oil Export.”

Chairperson of the MAN chapter, Lady Ada Chukwudozie, emphasised the pressing need for Nigeria to shift from its oil-dependent economy by strengthening the manufacturing sector.

She highlighted that the nation’s overreliance on oil has exposed it to challenges like price volatility, environmental degradation, and limited economic diversification.

“To ensure economic sustainability, Nigeria must prioritise manufacturing-driven non-oil export strategies, as seen in countries like Singapore, where innovation and research have propelled their manufacturing sector to global competitiveness,” Chukwudozie stated.

She further urged the government to implement supportive policies, such as tax incentives, improved access to financing, and investment in critical infrastructure.

Keynote speaker and former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside, described manufacturing as the “master key” to addressing Nigeria’s economic challenges.

“Export-driven manufacturing can reduce our vulnerability to oil price fluctuations, generate revenue, and create jobs,” Peterside said, while advocating for infrastructure development, stable monetary policies, and power sector reforms to support manufacturers.

Anambra State’s Deputy Governor, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, called for collaboration among Southeast states to leverage their comparative advantages. He cited Anambra’s agricultural revolution in palm and coconut production as an example of non-oil sector innovation.

The event also featured awards to distinguished individuals and highlighted the urgent need for a united approach to reposition Nigeria’s manufacturing sector as a driver of economic growth.

Share

Please follow and like us: