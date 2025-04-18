Manufacturers And Inclement Operating Environment

Share

It does not take rocket science to understand the importance and imperative of the factors and features that act as catalysts to increased economic productivity.

Chief amongst these are solid infrastructure including stable electric power supply, good access roads and access to loans with single digit interest rates. Other factors encapsulate security of the environment in question and affordable tariffs on electricity, water supply and the ease of accessing foreign exchange.

But the bitter truth, which we must tell ourselves to get the government of the day up and going, to reverse the drift from the high cost of doing business in Nigeria of this day is the absence of most of these key elements that boost productivity. Hence, the rising tides of the complaints by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN).

In fact, according to the Director General of the association, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, there is a crying need for the government to do away with anti-economic production policies. One of such was the sudden removal of fuel subsidy back on May 29, 2023 when the President Bola Tinubu-led administration came on board. Some others include the floating of the naira and increase in the monetary policy rate.

The difficulty in accessing the much-needed foreign exchange by the manufacturers as well as the current high lending rates and electricity tariff has cumulatively exacerbated the situation. This has of course, led to the closing of shops of several manufacturing companies and the attendant job losses.

In precise terms, according to the DG of MAN, 767 companies closed shop in the country in 2023 alone! The reasons given by those that did so and exited Nigeria, according to the economist and former Director Research of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Vincent Nwani, include high inflation rate, exchange rate volatility and a declining investment environment.

From 2020 to 2024 some of the popular companies that left our shores include Microsoft Nigeria, Procter and Gamble, and GlaxoSmithKline, Tower Aluminium Nig. Plc., Framan Industries, Stone Industry Ltd, Mufex Nigeria Ltd, Surest Foam Ltd and Mother’s Pride Nig. Ltd amongst many others. Unfortunately, instead of the Federal Government focusing on providing the enabling environment for businesses to thrive, so as to reduce the cost of doing business here, it is busy putting the cart before the horse.

For instance, how would economic- strangulating policies such as removal of fuel subsidy, increase in electricity tariff and the hike in the costs of phone calls and data usage stimulate and facilitate productivity?

Interestingly, the countries our policy makers globe to in the guise of attracting them to come and invest here in Nigeria have credible databases on the inclement operational habitat of the country at their fingertips.

There is therefore, the need for members of the economic team to face the hard facts on ground and advise Mister President on the best way forward. Surely, we cannot tread on this thorny and crooked path of impoverishing the poor to enrich the rich for much longer.

But there are other germane issues of serious concern to the manufacturers which should be frontally confronted. For instance, Ajayi-Kadir has raised alarm over unfair claims and social media trials of the members of MAN needing urgent interventions. He has therefore called for a balanced regulatory environment to protect them from such insidious malfeasances.

He made his opinion known during the webinar with the theme: ‘Balancing the Equation between Consumer Protection and Manufacturers’ Rights’. That was in November 2024. Thorough investigation into claims made by consumers is therefore needed instead of using social media to jump into spurious conclusions.

And a well thought out collaboration is needed amongst the regulators, consumers and manufacturers. Doing so will create a more equitable and sustainable business environment. That also brings us to the persisting complaints MAN as a body has against the privatisation policy of the Federal Government.

It is not comfortable in a situation where it leads to a monopoly, increased competition from the government as it eventually leads to widening the gap between the rich and the poor. Monopoly exploits consumers by setting higher prices, as we have witnessed in recent times with petrol prices skyrocketing by over 400% in less than two years of the current administration.

But low-priced competition leaves the public sector with lossmaking activities. All said, we urge the Federal Government to embrace sustainable engagement with the private sector, especially the MAN, before coming up with economic policies.

The way to go out of the present economic wood is to come up with policies that would reduce the cost of doing business; provide stable electric power supply, good access roads, access to funds to kick-start the implementation of longdelayed business ideas so as to get our young minds actively engaged in productive activities.

This would ensure they do not get themselves enmeshed in all manner of crimes and criminality. If the needful is done, we will not need to go cap-in-hand begging for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). Rather, they would be the ones coming here because we have the abundant natural resources waiting to be boosted by sustained human capacity development.

