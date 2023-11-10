Mansa Cole, Dandizzy Team-Up In New Song ‘ Trust Issues’

Shortly after making his music debut with the release of some singles that include Hero, and Summer Baddie featuring Dare Sweet; Music businessman, Chiori Daniel Cole better known by his stage name Mansa Cole is out with a follow-up single titled ‘ TRUST ISSUE’.

This time around, Mansa Cole teamed up with amazing River State-born Nigerian rapper, Dandizzy, who rose from the trenches through his amazing street freestyle.

Mansa Cole’s latest record ‘ TRUST ISSUES’ is an Afro beat song with the theme focusing on issues often connected to negative experiences in the past. Being let down or betrayed by people whom you trusted whether it was a friend, partner amongst others

Produced and Mixed Mastered by Solidkeys; the new single is released under the imprint of Achievas Entertainment limited.

Currently streaming on all music platforms, ‘ TRUST ISSUES’ is off the MANSA EP which is dropping 24th November, 2023.

Before Mansa Cole delved into his music artisanship side, he was already famed for his work in executive business affairs and talent management with Achievas Entertainment.

He can be credited for executing some of the biggest music live shows for firebrand talents including Olamide, Kizz Daniel, Davido, Zlatan, Patoranking, Wizkid, 2Baba, Bnxn fka Buju and Burna Boy, Beer with Us Festival ( BWUFEST) as well as producing some of Nollywood’s top-grossing films amongst others.