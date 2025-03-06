MAN’s Recommendations For Manufacturing Sector’s Growth

Share

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has rolled out recommendations to the Federal Government in its bid to rejig and accelerate growth and investment in the country’s manufacturing sector.

Director General of MAN, Mr Segun Ajayi-Kadir, who stated this in Lagos, said that government must facilitate the recommendations in order not to allow the country’s manufacturing sector drift further.

According to him, there is urgent need for government to facilitate the commencement and successful implementation of the National Single Window (NSW) project to aid trade, reduce cost of doing business and boost the revenue base of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) without further hike in duties.

Also, he pointed out that government should pause interest rate hikes and actively deploy moral suasion for commercial banks to prioritise lending to manufacturers at single-digit concessionary interest rates.

Similarly, Ajayi-Kadir explained that government should increase the capital base of the Bank of Industry to meet the credit demand of industries.

The MAN DG, however, noted that government should honour the unsettled $2.4 billion forex forward contract to further increase manufacturers’ confidence on the market.

Additionally, he stated that MAN members wanted government to suspend further hike in electricity tariff and review the previous hike to 100 per cent of the base price.

Further more, Ajayi-Kadir stressed that government should expedite the passage and implementation of the four tax reform bills aimed at restructuring, streamlining and establishing unified tax processes.

Also, he said it was time for government to enforce the implementation of VAT and import duty on food and pharmaceutical inputs.

For prompt manufacturing sector growth, the MAN boss explained that government should set an annual threshold for the importation of non-locally available products and set respective timelines to domesticate their production.

According to him, government needs to fast-track the enactment and implementation of the Raw Materials Processing and Local Production Protection Bill, which proposes a threshold of 30 per cent value addition on raw material exports.

In addition, the MAN helmsman suggested that government should leverage the country’s recent partnership with BRICS to further diversify its export markets and products and reduce dependence on the European Union (EU) market.

To him, government should develop KPIs, establish feedback mechanisms and conduct periodic audits to ensure the successful implementation of the National Single Window in compliance with global cost-effective standards.

Ajayi-Kadir also noted that government should push for the enactment of a Bill that ensures 60 per cent of Ways and Means are expended on the patronage of local industries in order to boost production capacity and avoid stoking inflation.

Very apt and germane, according to Ajayi-Kadir, is for government to develop a transparent template for the determination of the exchange rate for calculating customs duty.

While reacting to manufacturing sector’s performance, Ajayi-Kadir said: “Manufacturing operations were directly stalled by the lingering effects of the high cost of raw materials, energy and logistics as the existence of high exchange rate, interest rate and inflation rate remain unfavourable to the overall business environment.

“In contrast, all the three projections for the first quarter of 2025 recorded declines but remain above the 50-point threshold. The projected business condition in Q1’25 slid from 56 points to 53.2 points.

The projected employment condition also dropped from 53.8 points to 53 points while the expected production level declined from 54.3 to 54 points.

“This indicates that despite a predicted slowdown in business activity for the first month of 2025, operators remain moderately optimistic by the expectations of a more stable exchange rate, halt in interest rate hikes, minimal decline in energy prices and the enactment of favourable Tax Reform Bills by Q1’25.”

