Manipulation: Jigawa task force shuts down fuel stations

The Jigawa State Task Force on Petroleum Products has closed five filling stations in the state over alleged meter manipulation and allegedly engaging in some activities to shortchange their customers. The Taskforce Chairman, Colonel Muhammad Alhassan (rtd), disclosed this in an interview with journalists on Monday after inspecting some filling stations at Kiyawa, Gumel, and Jahun local government areas of the state.

He said the task force had warned more than 30 filling stations and shut down five stations for allegedly engaging in unwholesome activities. According to him, the inspection was to check the activities of the operators of the filling stations to ensure they complied with the laid down rules. He warned that the committee would continue to inspect other filling stations and expose any filling station found that engaged in an act that could shortchange customer.

He threatened that no filling station would be spared if found wanting. Alhassan said: “Some of the filling stations do not have sarafin gauge and do not have standard measuring gauge to enable them to know the functionality of their pumps.”