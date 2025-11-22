Maninaj Partners NCDMB To Train 50 Youths In Cybersecurity In Delta

Maninaj Nigeria Limited, in partnership with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), has trained programme on cybersecurity in oil and gas operations for 50 youths in Delta State.

The training aimed to equip participants with critical skills to safeguard data and protect vital infrastructure in the industry.

The Managing Director of Maninaj Nigeria Limited, Engr. Ik Ani expressed gratitude to NCDMB for their collaboration in making the program a success.

Representing NCDMB, Mr Jeffrey Omede, thanked the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Felix Ogbe, for his leadership and support.

Certificates were presented to the participants, who expressed their joy and appreciation for the knowledge gained.

This initiative aligns with NCDMB’s mandate to promote local content development and strengthen industry expertise.

By investing in cybersecurity training, Maninaj Nigeria Limited and NCDMB are contributing to a safer and more resilient oil and gas sector in Nigeria.